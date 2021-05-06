It was back-to-back strong offensive outputs for the Indian River High School girls’ lacrosse team as they combined for 30 goals in two wins over the past week.
Most recently, the Indians recorded a lopsided 17-4 win over Lake Forest on Monday, May 3.
Morgan McGee, Kylie Kirschner and Maddie Harris led the scoring for IR, with each recording a hat-trick in the win. Kylie Harris, Drew Szlasa and Emma Ruley each scored twice, while Maggie Borrelli and Vivian Felipe-Lucas both notched their first career goals.
“It was a great team win,” IR head coach Cat Roselli said afterwards. “They have been working super-hard” in practice, “and it’s paying off. The defense really did a nice job keeping [Lake Forest] off the scoreboard.”
The defense that Roselli referred to includes Lexi Hall, Karla Castillo, Emily Moore, Mandy Rexrode and McKenzie Tubbs. That quintet helped provide a solid wall in front of the Indians’ goalkeeper duo of Caylee Schmidt and Allyson Clark. Schmidt recorded 11 saves, while Clark recorded three more, getting that much closer to the 200-career-saves mark.
Kirschner got the Indians on the board early in the first half — one minute in, to be exact. Harris and Szlasa traded two goals each over the next several minutes to give IR the 5-0 lead.
All told, the Indians cruised to an 11-1 lead at the halftime intermission, and never looked back. IR outshot their hosts 26-18 to further cement their dominance in the game.
In their first meeting against Hodgson, on Friday, April 30, Szlasa and Harris led the charges with four goals apiece as the Indians jumped out to an 8-4 lead at the half, before wrapping up a 13-8 win.
Five other players — McGee, Castillo, Hall, Victoria Von Ziethen and Madison Geppi — all recorded one goal each for the winners. The Indians held a 27-18 advantage in shots for the game. Schmidt was credited with five saves, with Clark getting one.
Three more road games on the slate for IR beginning this Friday, May 7, at Smyrna before they return home for their regular-season finale on Friday, May 14, against Hodgson Vo-Tech. It will be the Indians’ Senior Night as well, with the game played in the stadium starting at 6 p.m.
Boys’ lacrosse: Indians win two straight
The Indian River High School boys’ lacrosse team scored early and certainly often as they destroyed their school-district counterparts to the north, Sussex Central, 24-1 on Monday, May 3.
A dozen different players scored for IR, which had an 11-0 lead after the first quarter and a 15-1 advantage at the break. The defense shutout the Golden Knights in the second half as the team added nine more goals to their tally.
Ryan Furman, Gerald Miller, Ben Spencer and Bennett White each scored three goals for IR, with Reece Stone, Devon Brosnahan, Max Curcio and Max Forrey recording two goals apiece. Derek Hills, Jax Cathell, Bastian Perry and Kyle Topper all hit the back of the cage once.
Forrey, Curcio, Tom Gogarty, Perry, Stone, Spencer and White all had assists in the game, with Forrey tallying two. Gavin Danieri made three saves between the pipes to pick up the win.
Against Delmar on Friday, April 30, the Indians more than doubled up on their hosts en route to a 13-6 win over their Henlopen Athletic Conference South Division rivals.
Forrey led the way with six goals for the Indians, while Furman (4), Stone (2) and Curcio (1) all scored as well. Furman (4) and Spencer (2) each recorded assists.
The Indians’ record now sits at 7-4 overall with just four games remaining and with their eyes still set on a potential berth in the DIAA State Championship playoffs.
IR was set to host Lake Forest on Wednesday, May 5, (after Coastal Point press time) to start off the final two weeks of play. The Indians defeated the Spartans (13-5) back on April 14. Their final home game will be Senior Night on Friday, May 7, as they host the Wildcats from Delmar.