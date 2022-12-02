Indian River High School head wrestling coach Jeff Windish has seen his fair share of strong and successful wrestlers on the mats over the course of his 18 seasons at the helm for the green and gold.
Now in his 19th season as the mat general (add on two more as an assistant back in the day), Windish and his group of assistant coaches Steve Wilkinson, Vinnie Columbo, Phil Townsend and Rusty Wallace will do what they always do year in and year out — focus and prepare the wrestlers for individual success in the postseason.
With a slew of several returning state qualifiers from last year back in the fold, Windish and crew are very excited about the prospects of another successful season. In 2021-22, the Indians posted a 10-4 mark in duals, and advanced all the way to the quarterfinal round of DIAA Team State Duals tournament. They were also able to qualify six wrestlers for the individual state championships, with five of those are returning for this season.
“We are looking to stay in contention for a (Henlopen Athletic Conference) Southern Division title and a berth in the DIAA State Dual Meet Championships,” said Windish, who has a 178-124 overall mark at IR. “We also want to prepare our individual wrestlers for the post season, and qualify as many as possible for the DIAA Individual State Championships.”
Among those state qualifiers returning are junior Steven Mayfield, junior Tyler McManus, junior Angel Mora-Salas, sophomore Kyree Knight and sophomore Jayvion Chandler. Other key returnees include seniors Cole Brickman and Jack Jestice, juniors Sam Lopez and Caleb McCabe, and sophomores Evan Forjan and Clayton Cifuentes.
It’ll certainly be difficult to replace someone of the caliber of T.J. Burke, who was the Henlopen Conference champion and state runner-up at 285-pounds. Burke now plays football for FCS Division I Lehigh University as a defensive lineman.
The Indians will be looking to a quartet of newcomers, such as sophomore Hunter Bluto as well as freshmen Ricky Wiggins, Luis Hicks and Davis Watson.
IR will be looking forward to a couple of key matches on the schedule starting a pair of road contests at Seaford on Wednesday, Dec. 14 and at St. Mark’s on Friday, Jan. 13, as well as home dates against Lake Forest (Wednesday, Jan. 18) and Laurel (Wednesday, Jan. 25).
The DIAA Individual State Wrestling Championships will once again be hosted by Cape Henlopen, and will take place on March 3-4.