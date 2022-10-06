One hundred, sixty-six points through four games.
That’s what the Seaford offense had put up in four lopsided victories heading into last Friday night’s area rivalry and Division 1A, District 2, showdown against visiting Indian River.
“They look real good this year,” said Indians’ senior two-way stalwart Hayden Hall earlier in the week. “But we are the best team that they will have played. Should be a good one.”
Oh, was it ever.
The Indian River defensive linemen drew a line in the trenches, clenched their collective jaws, and played their exclusive brand of aggressive smashmouth football. The IR linebackers hit anyone in a dark blue jersey who moved. And the defensive backs made life miserable for the Seaford skill players.
Absorbing an explosive Blue Jays’ ground and air attack that gained 315 yards of total offense (but only 88 via the air), IR’s “bend but never break” defense made big stops when it counted the most.
“It was a group effort to bottle up their speed,” said Indians head football coach Phil Townsend after his squad hung tough for a 21-20 Division 1A, District 2, victory that catapulted them forward in the battle for DIAA playoff seeding. “We always preach ‘11 yellow helmets to the ball,’ and our guys executed that plan.
“Last week, our team turned a corner,” Townsend added of the 28-20 triumph over visiting Brandywine, “and this week we built off of that victory. Then we had a good week of practice, and we are only going to get better with experience.”
The offense also had its best game of the season, accumulating 226.5 yards of total offense, exclusively on the ground. With freshman quarterback Dylan Grise limited to throwing only two passes all night (resulting in an interception and an incompletion), Indian River relied on its improving ground game to put up enough points and manage the clock to keep the ball away from the talented Blue Jays’ offense.
“The weather limited our ability to throw,” said Townsend. “So we went with what was working.”
Indian River’s offensive ground attack threw everything but the kitchen sink at the Seaford defense. Hall led the team with a personal season-best 99 yards on 16 carries, while senior Ashton Stephens added 74 yards on seven rushes.
Sophomore Jayvion Chandler celebrated his coming-out party as a rushing weapon with 67.5 yards and two TD runs on 18 carries, while senior Ja’chi Duncan added a 21-yard burst.
“Jayvion is only going to get better at running back,” said Townsend. “He is starting to gain some confidence, which is great.
“The entire offensive line did a great job all night,” Townsend added. “The (linemen) and the tight ends and receivers all did a good job blocking. Our offense did a great job of moving the ball.”
The Indians (2-2 overall, 1-1 in Division 1A, District 2) led 14-8 at intermission, but Seaford junior running back Jazonte Levan erupted for a 55-yard touchdown run that tied the score at 14-14 midway through the third quarter. The Indians’ defense denied Seaford’s two-point conversion attempt.
Chandler put Indian River back in front to stay with his second TD of the night on a 5-yard scoring plunge. Junior kicker Axel Olguin-Hernandez added the extra point with 1:40 left in the third quarter to restore IR’s lead, 21-14.
But Seaford (4-1 overall, 1-1 District 1A, District 2) answered again when Levan erupted for his second rushing touchdown, a 38-yard TD sprint. The Indians defense again denied the Blue Jays’ two-point conversion attempt, enabling the Indians to maintain their 21-20 advantage.
The Blue Jays’ vaunted offense had one more possession, but junior linebacker Collin King forced a fumble that teammate Stephens recovered. The IR offense kept the pigskin throughout the post-game celebration.
Stephens registered a team-leading nine tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles and the fumble recovery. King forced the late-game fumble, to go with his six tackles. And teammates Duncan, senior lineman Austin Grise and senior Dennis Norwood each made six tackles.
Chandler also joined the hit parade, with five stops and a pass breakup, while senior defensive back Donovan Roos added three tackles and a pair of passes defended.
Rallying from a deficit
Indian River fell behind 8-0 midway through the first quarter, when Seaford junior quarterback Careen Bolden connected with junior wide receiver Aviyon Matthews on a 70-yard TD pass. Bolden also hit Matthews with a 2-point conversion toss to give the hosts an 8-0 lead.
“Our guys never gave up,” Townsend said, because they “understand that football is four quarters. One play in the first quarter is not going to determine a game. And we didn’t allow it to disrupt our focus.”
The Indians regrouped and answered when Stephens plunged over the goal line on a 3-yard touchdown run in the opening quarter’s final minute. Chandler ran successfully for the two-point conversion run, to tie the score at 8-8.
Chandler struck again midway through the second quarter, for the first varsity touchdown of his career on a 3-yard burst, to give the Indians their 14-8 halftime lead.
Indians’ junior offensive and defensive lineman Austin Grise left the game with a broken arm during the third quarter.
According to coach Townsend, the standout two-way performer is likely lost for the regular season but could return for the DIAA playoffs.
Next up: Indians to host explosive St. Elizabeth Vikings
The Indians will host another offensive juggernaut, Wilmington St. Elizabeth, for a 6 p.m. opening kickoff this Friday night at the Indian River High School stadium.
The defending DIAA Division 1A finalist has put up 170 points while building a 4-0 overall record (3-0 in Division 1A, District 1). They are coming off a 50-12 victory at Glasgow last Friday night. Glasgow’s 12 points are the most St Elizabeth’s has allowed in a game this season.
“St. Elizabeth is well-coached and very disciplined,” said Townsend. “Our defense will need to bottle up their speed. Offensively, we need to sustain long drives, enabling us to manage the clock.”
The Vikings feature several explosive players, including junior running back Quasim Benson (12 rushing TDs), senior running back Chris Caracter (6 TDs, rushing and receiving), junior running back Gavin Andrews (3 rushing TDs) and junior quarterback Cole Soto (4 TD passes). Senior wide receiver Tom Schiavoni, freshman running back Judah Barber, senior wide receiver Jimmy Garrett and sophomore defensive back Montevious Polak have also reached the endzone.
“This is another big game for us,” Townsend said. “We lost to [the Vikings] last year, 14-7,” in Wilmington on Oct. 7. “They advanced to the state finals,” losing 28-14 to Division 1A champion Laurel. The importance of this game is for tournament seeding. A win over St. Elizabeth would give us the potential to earn a top seed in the tournament,” he added of the DIAA playoffs.