It was a tough loss.
But it didn’t feel like one.
Refusing to quit, the Division 1A (small school) Indian River High School football team made a valiant comeback on the road, from a 20-0 deficit, and were within a successful two-point conversion of tying the game in the final minute.
But the Indians — inspirational in their comeback — could not convert.
Head coach Phil Townsend said the 27-25 loss at D2 playoff-caliber Delmar last Friday night will serve his team as an inspiration to their late-season playoff drive.
“Delmar is a Division 2A playoff team that gave us a great game,” said the coach after the Indians’ overall record fell to 3-4. “All year, we have responded well in the second half of games. Our guys just keep fighting, and that allows us to be in games late in the second half. This is a game that will prepare us for teams like Laurel the playoffs.”
The Indians can reach the postseason for a second straight season by winning just one of their final three regular-season games, each of them against a Division 1A, District 2 opponent.
Despite trailing 20-7 at halftime against Delmar, IR rallied in the second half to make it a thrilling matchup.
The rally began when senior running back Hayden Hall burst over the goal line from 2 yards out for his fifth rushing TD of the season, midway through the third quarter, cutting Delmar’s advantage to 20-13.
After Delmar senior quarterback Gavin Powell’s 1-yard TD keeper made it 27-13 late in the third quarter, Hall responded by scoring his second six-pointer of the game and sixth of the campaign. His 16-yard run, with 8:21 remaining in the fourth stanza, gave the Green & Gold a puncher’s chance at 27-19.
The Indians attempted an onsides kick and appeared to have recovered the ball.
But, “A late flag was thrown from an official on the other side of the field who said we touched the ball before” it traveled the required 10 yards, said Townsend. The officials, “huddled for two minutes while the clock continued to [run]. The officials on our side [of the field] would not radio in or blow the whistle” to advise the lead referee to stop the clock. “We lost more than two minutes of the game” as a result, he said.
The IR defense gave the Indians’ offense a chance when senior defensive back Ashton Stephens blocked a Delmar field goal attempt.
Freshman quarterback Dylan Grise and junior wide receiver Rashad Hopkins hooked up on a 49-yard TD aerial that brought the Green & Gold to within two points, 27-25, with :40 remaining. The TD pass and catch were the second of the season for Grise and Hopkins, respectively.
“We went for the two-point conversion,” which would have tied the score at 27-27, “but we missed a critical block,” said Townsend. The IR “receivers were open, but Dylan didn’t have the ability to throw the ball.”
The Indians attempted a desperation onside kick in the waning moments that caused the Wildcats to fumble the ball. But the Indians were unable to recover the pigskin for a last-minute desperation field-goal attempt.
Delmar jumps to a three-score lead
Delmar had jumped out to a 20-0 lead midway through the second quarter. Junior running back Takai Hugee found the end zone on a 7-yard burst midway through the first quarter, and senior running back Jalen Johnson added a 1-yard scoring plunge in the second session that upped the count to 13-0. Hugee struck again for a 73-yard punt return TD that gave the Wildcats a 20-point lead with 3:05 remaining until halftime.
The Indians began cutting into that deficit 1:00 before intermission, when Hall heaved a 48-yard halfback pass to senior running back Donovan Roos, to make it 20-7.
Hall finished with a team-high 81 rushing yards on 14 carries, while sophomore Jayvion Chandler returned from an ankle injury to add 27 yards on eight touches. QB Grise completed 7 of 20 passes for 111 yards as the Indians accumulated 159 yards in the air and 224 yards of total offense.
“As the game continued, Dylan settled in and got comfortable,” said Townsend. “He is only going to gain more confidence as he gets more playing time throughout the season. He had a great game controlling the huddle and the formation shifts all night.”
The IR defense allowed 294 yards on the ground while facing only four incomplete pass attempts by Delmar. The Green & Gold hit parade included 11 tackles by junior Colin King and 10 from junior Bryce Johnson. Senior defensive backs Hall (9 tackles and a pass defended) and Ashton Stephens (eight stops, a sack and a blocked field-goal attempt) each continued their outstanding two-way play. Junior Nicholas Butts (eight tackles), Roos (seven stops), junior Alex Butts (six tackles and a forced fumble), and junior Dylan Everett (four tackles and a sacks) also contributed defensively.
On the injury front, senior Dennis Norwood suffered a concussion and may not play this coming week. Sophomore linebacker Trey Hill, junior center Austin Grise and junior defensive back Tyz’Juan Jurado are all lost for the regular season due to injuries.
Next up — Indians host FSMA, would clinch playoff berth with win
The Indians can clinch their second straight DIAA District 1A playoff berth with a victory over visiting District 2 rival First State Military Academy (FSMA) this Friday night at Indian River High School stadium. The opening kickoff for the Senior Night celebration is set for 6 p.m.
“First State Military Academy is very similar to Polytech” — whom IR defeated 28-21 at home on Oct. 13 — said Townsend. Their record of 2-5 overall, 0-4 in District 2 competition, doesn’t show what good athletes they have on their team, he added. “They are not a team that you want to overlook — they can make big plays anytime. We need to limit big plays and just improve at what we do. We need to take care of business Friday night and perfect what we do, because beating FSMA secures a playoff berth for us.”
Division 1A, District 2 standings
Heading into Week 8 games, defending Division 1A state champion Laurel leads Division 1A, District 2 with a 4-0 record. The Bulldogs, Odessa (4-1) and Seaford (3-1) have each clinched three of the four available postseason berths. The Indians (2-1) can secure the final position by defeating either FSMA, Laurel or Early College at Delaware State University. Teams on the outside looking in at this point are Polytech (1-4 in District 2 competition), First State Military Academy (0-4) and Early College at Delaware State University (0-3).