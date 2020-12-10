With a chance to finish the season with a winning record for the first time since 2013, the Indian River High School football team just couldn’t match the speed of Lake Forest’s Jalen Morris in a 32-14 loss in their season finale, last Friday, Dec. 4.
Morris — just a junior — would score on touchdown receptions of 58, 24 and 11 yards as he simply scorched the Indians’ secondary, with his freshman quarterback, Jonathan Tyndall, placing the ball perfectly. Tyndall finished the night with four total touchdown passes, connecting with senior Cordero Smith on a 48-yard strike as well. Smith added a 61-yard dash early in the first quarter to set the game’s tone.
“He’s a track guy and very fast,” IRHS head coach Phillip Townsend said of Morris after the game. “Unfortunately, we weren’t able to slow him down. [Lake] played a backup quarterback [Tyndall] who put the ball up, and [Morris] went up and got it. It’s tough when you play teams with this much speed. … We’re playing on turf, so they’re used to the quickness of the field. I can’t replicate that speed in practice. That’s the most difficult thing when you play against teams with that type of speed — you can’t replicate that at practice.”
The Indians found themselves in an early hole — in fact, it was just 25 seconds into the game — when Smith scored his first touchdown on the 61-yard sprint. Just six minutes later, Tyndall hit Morris with the first of their three scores, on a beautiful pitch-and-catch that went 58 yards.
Less than two minutes into the second quarter, Morris would grab his 24-yard TD reception as he got behind the Indians’ secondary again.
The Spartans went into the halftime break up 20-0. It proved to be all they would need.
IR came out in the second half looking to make a game of things, with Evan Coy capping an impressive drive with a 1-yard touchdown plunge. River Vickers would then convert the first of his two PATs on the night to make it 20-7.
However, Morris’ 11-yard TD reception with 40 seconds left in the third, followed by Smith’s 48-yard burst with 4:26 remaining in the game, would seal the deal for Lake.
Hayden Hall punched in a 13-yard touchdown with just 29 seconds left, for the final hurrah in the Indians’ 2020 campaign. The loss would see IR wrap up their COVID-19-abbreviated season with a 3-4 overall mark.
“We thought we had a pretty good game plan, but we came out flat in the beginning,” Townsend added. “What I like most about this team is that we didn’t quit. We came out after halftime and put 14 points on the board. Again, we came out flat, and their speed killed us, but moving forward, I think these guys are ready to continue to get better.
“A lot of our playmakers are sophomores right now, so they are making sophomore mistakes. We gotta have four years to coach them up. Of course, we are going to miss the seniors, but fortunately, there’s only six of them. It’s gonna hurt losing those guys, but I think we have some guys that can fill those spots to continue to get better.
“When you’re a sophomore playing varsity, at times it can be a little much. Tonight, the speed of the game was a little much for us. We just didn’t have the speed to compare to them, and we weren’t able to replicate it at practice. It makes it tough when they are putting all their speed out on the edge and they are able to out-run you.”
The Indians finished the night with 209 yards of total offense on 56 plays, with all of those yards coming on the ground. Hayden Hall picked up 62 yards on 12 carries, with a touchdown. Ashton Stephens added 53 yards on 11 totes. Coy chipped in with 46 yards on 12 carries, and with the other touchdown. Dalton Hall took 11 carries for 33 yards.
Defensively, Coy led the way with seven tackles, while John Williamson added six stops, with a fumble recovery. Lucas Weber was credited with five tackles, with T.J. Burke, Hayden Hall and Ben Cordrey all adding four tackles to the cause.
The seniors who played the final games of their scholastic career included quarterback Tyler Bowen, wide receiver Reagan Dunn, offensive lineman Cristobal Alvarado-Cruz, Coy, Vickers and Weber.
For the season, the Indians were outscored by their opponents 156-115 over the seven games. They gave up an average of 22.3 points per game, while scoring 16.4 per contest.
Bowen completed 12 of 48 passes, for 213 yards, with no touchdowns and five interceptions.
Dalton Hall led the team with 408 yards on the ground on 106 carries (3.8 yards per carry), three touchdowns and five fumbles. Hayden Hall was second on the team with 190 yards on 37 carries (5.1 ypc) with two touchdowns and two fumbles.
Stephens took 35 carries for 146 yards (4.2 ypc) and a touchdown. Coy followed with 134 yards on 33 carries (4.1 ypc) with two touchdowns and a fumble. Ben Cordrey capped the top five rushers with 103 yards on 28 totes (3.7 ypc) and a touchdown.
Weber was the team’s top receiving target, pulling in five passes for 103 yards.
Vickers had a solid season as the team’s kicker and punter, converting all nine of his point-after tries and 2 of 4 field goal attempts. He also punted 18 times, for an average of 32.1 yards, including a long kicks of 47 yards.
The Indians’ leader on defense this season was Williamson, with 35 tackles. He also had two fumble recoveries. Hayden Hall was next, with 29 stops and a pair of fumble recoveries. Weber chipped in with 25 tackles and a fumble recovery. Stephens also had 25 tackles, with five sacks and two fumble recoveries. Burke rounded out the top five with 23 tackles and a sack.
The three wins were more than last season (2-9) and tied with a 2018 season that saw the team go 3-7. It’s the most wins in a season since the team had back-to-back 4-6 marks in 2014 and 2015.