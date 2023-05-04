It was a battle between two of the perennially stronger girls’ soccer programs in the Henlopen Athletic Conference on Tuesday, May 2, as the Indian River High School squad hosted the Eagles from Smyrna in a cross-divisional meeting on the pitch.
Senior Bella Scurci got the Indians on the board first, at the 8-minute mark with a goal off an assist from freshman Kamdyn Shockley. However, three second-half goals by the Eagles, including the game-winner from Desiree Zapata with just three minutes left, proved to be the deciding factor in the contest. It was the second goal of the game for Zapata, as she had also scored the first for Smyrna just two minutes into the second half.
Senior Carley Topper scored the other IR goal, assisted by Addison Jerns, in the 53rd minute.
The Indians out-shot the Eagles 16-10 for the game, with each team earning one corner-kick chance. IR goalie Alex Davidson made seven saves, while her Smyrna counterpart, Hailee Geiger, was credited with 13.
IR had little time to dwell on their latest setback, which dropped them to 7-3-1 on the season, as they were set to travel to Sussex Academy for a very important HAC South Division contest with the Seahawks on Thursday, May 4.
Golf
Indians rebound with convincing win over Central
Junior Sarah Lydic won the medalist honors yet again as the Indian River High School golf team cruised to a convincing 180-238 victory over district rival Sussex Central on Tuesday, May 2, at Mulligan’s Pointe Golf Course in Georgetown.
Lydic fired an under-par 35 for her nine holes to lead the Indians, with Evan Carpenter (43) and Thomas Gogarty (49) also helping to lead the winning effort for IR.
The Indians will host a tri-meet with Cape Henlopen and Delmarva Christian on Tuesday, May 9, at Bear Trap Dunes, for their next date on the schedule.
Tennis
Indian sweep Lake Forest
It was a clean sweep for both the Indian River High School boys’ and girls’ tennis teams on Monday, May 1, when they met up with Henlopen Athletic Conference South Division rival Lake Forest on the hard courts. The boys edged out the Spartans, 3-2, while the girls cruised to a 4-1 decision.
For the boys, the trio of Stefano Cresta, Caleb Rodgers and Nolan Vasil each swept their individual singles matches to provide the only points the Indians would need to secure the team win in this one. Cresta won in straight sets, 6-3, 6-1. Rodgers was also a winner in straight sets, at 6-2, 6-3, and Vasil matched his teammates with a straight-sets 6-4, 6-1 win.
On the girls’ side, the Indians nearly pulled off the clean sweep of the match’s contests. Mya MacDonald cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 win at third singles, while Lexxine Zullo had an easy time of things as well, at 6-2, 6-2. The doubles teams of Camryn Ehlers and Isabell Wisniewski were 6-2, 6-0 winners, with Emelia Welch and Kylie Courtney making quick work of their opponents at second doubles in 6-0, 6-0.
The Indians were set to travel to Smyrna for their final road contest of the season on Wednesday, May 3, (after Coastal Point press time), to take on the Eagles before returning home for their final regular-season battle on Monday, May 8, as they host Dover.