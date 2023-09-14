It was a very long bus ride to play a high school football game on Saturday, Sept. 9, especially when there was the threat of severe weather in the forecast.
The Indian River High School football squad and head coach Phil Townsend made the near two-hour trek to Wilmington to take on the A.I. Dupont Tigers. The Green & Gold were able to assert their dominance early with four touchdowns on just six offensive plays before the skies opened up and brought an abrupt end to their scholastic contest with IR up 28-0. The game was ruled complete by game officials and DIAA, giving the Indians their first win on the 2023 campaign.
“Saturday night’s game was great to win, but we needed to get a full game in for conditioning,” said Townsend after the game. “We also didn’t get to work on things that we needed to because of the limited time on the field.
“Overall, I am pleased with my team’s effort,” he added. “We had some really explosive plays on offense, and we limited them to no first downs on defense. We still have a number of things to work on and cleanup to prepare for our next couple of games.”
The explosiveness on offense that Townsend mentioned included just six plays — five rushing and one passing — that accumulated 192 yards. Of those yards, 145 came on the ground. Jayvion Chandler rushed just three times, for 84 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Davon Handy took his only touch 61 yards to paydirt. Through the air, Dylan Grise only got to throw it up once, and connected with Darnell Stokes for a 47-yard scoring strike.
The defense essentially pitched the perfect game — no points, no yards and no first downs. A dozen different players recorded tackles with Axel Olguin-Hernandez leading the way with four, while Collin King, Bryce Johnson and Robert Ribinsky each had two. Michael Peranteau forced a fumble on one of the kickoffs.
The Indians will load the buses once again this Friday, Sept. 15, for a return trip to Wilmington, but this time they will be taking on St. Elizabeth’s at Abessinio Stadium on the Salesianum High School campus. St. E’s was drubbed last week, 42-8, by Archmere Academy.
IR will be looking for a bit of double-revenge after they were defeated twice last year by St. Elizabeth’s — once in the regular season (39-14) and once in the state playoffs (32-21). The Vikings made it all the way to the state title game before being taken out by Laurel, 28-13.