The Indian River High School wrestling team has been on quite a tear over the past week rolling off three straight wins, including the past two over Delmar and Newark Charter.
On Saturday, Jan. 30, the Indians took advantage of five forfeits by the NC Patriots to cruise to a 42-24 win. Senior Ian Shaubach and freshman Jaden Foskey won the only two matches for IR that were contested with both picking up second period pins.
“Newark Charter has been a solid program over the past few seasons,” said IR coach Jeff Windish. “They have some quality wrestlers that offered some good matchups for us. Ian (Shaubach) had a good match in which he really opened up on offense. Jayden (Foskey) bumped up a weight class to 220, and was able to secure a fall.”
Shaubach got the mat slap at the 3:40 mark of his match at 120 over NC’s Justin Farquhar. Foskey’s first season of varsity action has been strong thus far, and his pin of NC’s David Williams at 2:24 was further proof of that.
IR’s Samuel Lopez-Mendiola (106), James Esque (126), Colin Hudson (132), Cole Brickman (138), and Angel Mora Salas (145) each secured the forfeit wins. Both teams double-forfeited at 113, 195, and 285.
In their match on Wednesday, Jan. 27, the Indians hit the road for a Henlopen Athletic Conference South Division clash with the Wildcats. They were able to pick up a slew of bonus point wins in the 46-27 decision.
Lopez-Mendiola (106), Shaubach (126), Brickman (138), and Cole Windish (182) each were winners by forfeit.
Esque needed just 39-seconds to register a pin over Delmar’s Kendric Jones in their match at 120, and Foskey also picked up a first period (1:28) pin at 195 over Nathan Ennis. However, it was IR senior Cris Alvarado-Cruz’s 23-second pin at 220 that was the quickest contested match of the evening over the Wildcats’ Anthony Ennis.
The Indians’ Hudson put up a strong performance in his 12-2 major decision win over Cyle Littleton at 132.
IR has just five matches remaining on the schedule with their last four all on the road. They hosted Seaford on Wednesday, Feb. 3, in another HAC South Division tilt. Results for the match can be found on our Facebook page - Coastal Point Sports News.