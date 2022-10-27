Indian River High School junior Brynn Crandell is starting to kick it into postseason gear as the defending DIAA Division II — and overall girls’ — state champion recently bested the field of 98 girls from 19 different schools en route to a win in the Killens Invitational at Killens Pond State Park.
Crandell’s time of 18.47.26 was nearly 6 seconds faster than the second-place runner, Katrina Endres (18:53.21) from Tatnall. Endres’ teammate Katie Payne was third with a time of 19:01.12. A trio from St. Andrews took 4-5-6 in a row, as Leah Hogan, Lily Murphy and Lia Miller led their team to the overall team title, with 51 points.
Newark Charter and Ursuline Academy were tied for second in the team standings, each with 110 points, followed by Milford (120) and Sussex Academy (149).
IR senior Chase Donnelly was the highest finisher in the boys’ race, crossing in 30th place with a time of 18:23.47. Sophomore Jacob Massey was 41st with his time of 18:48.31.
Combined between the girls and boys, 26 teams participated in the event, which is the final event before the Sussex County Championships and DIAA State Championships, which is also being hosted at Killens Pond State Park.
Field hockey
Indians end scoring, winning drought
The Indian River High School field hockey team ended their four-game losing streak, as well as their two-game scoreless drought, with a pair of wins over Polytech and Laurel over the past week.
Against Polytech, the Indians scored in the first quarter when Jillian Collins found the back of the cage off an assist from Kinsley Hall at 1:26.
The score would stay that way all the way until the fourth quarter, when Polytech got the equalizer at 10:52 unassisted by Emily Bivens. However, the Indians didn’t let it get them down, as they responded almost immediately when Hall took a feed from Lillyan Merrick some 39 seconds later for the game-winner.
IR was outshot in the game 9-3, but the final score was all that mattered in this one. Both teams earned four penalty corner chances.
Against Laurel, the Indians defeated the Bulldogs, 3-1. (No additional information was available on the game as of Coastal Point press time on Wednesday.)
The Indians had one more road contest, at Milford on Thursday, Oct. 27, before returning home for Senior Night against Sussex Academy on Thursday, Nov. 3.
Boys’ soccer
Indians suffer first loss of the season
In what could possibly be a preview of a match in the DIAA Division II state soccer playoffs, host Charter School of Wilmington bottled up the Indian River High School boys’ soccer team and cruised to a 4-1 win in the process on Friday, Oct. 21.
IR was limited throughout this contest, only registering five shots over the 80 minutes of play, while earning just four corner-kick chances as well.
CSW scored twice — in the 8th minute and 13th minute — to take a 2-0 lead early. The Indians would answer back in the 21st minute when senior Jordan Illian got his team on the board with an assist from Dominic Delaney.
The hosts would score twice more to put the game away in the second half, in the 54th and 61st minutes.
Indians’ goalkeeper Kai Kelley was able to make three saves in the game while facing 12 total shots.
On Tuesday, Oct. 25, the Indians tried to rebound as they traveled up to rival Sussex Academy to take on the Seahawks. It was Senior Night for the hosts at Sussex Academy, and they were certainly playing with some extra juice.
The Indians tried to stymie some of that extra motivation early with a pair of first-half goals, to take an early 2-0 lead. Connor Bird and Roman Keith were each credited with scores, in the 4th and 19th minutes.
The second half was a whole other story, though, as Sussex Academy controlled the momentum, scoring a pair of goals of their own to tie the game. Neither team was able to notch the game-winner in the extra time.
IR held a 17-5 advantage in shots for the game, while also earning eight corner-kick chances, to the Seahawks’ two. The Indians’ Kelley made three saves in this one, with Carter Norton turning aside 14 shots for Sussex Academy.
The Indians were 9-1-2 on the season as of mid-week, at home for their final two regular-season matches on Thursday, Oct. 27, (after Coastal Point press time) against Woodbridge, and Tuesday, Nov. 1, against Laurel for Senior Night.