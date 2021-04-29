When you’re playing well, everything seems to fall into place. Such has been the case for the Indian River High School boys’ lacrosse team in their three most recent games — all wins — as they have done quite well for themselves in three Henlopen Athletic Conference tilts.
The Indians whooped Woodbridge 18-3, slammed Sussex Tech and dominated Dover en route to a trifecta of victories to run their season record to 5-3.
On Wednesday, April 21, the Indians jumped out to a 14-0 lead through three quarters of play against the Blue Raiders before finishing off their guests for the first of their three dubs. Max Curcio scored six goals to lead the charges, with Ryan Furman adding four more to go with three assists as well.
Gerald Miller, Ben Spencer and Reece Stone each scored two goals for the Indians as well, with Max Forrey and Evan Peterson each chipping in with a goal. Forrey added a pair of assists, as did Spencer and Stone. Bennett White also recorded a helper for IR.
On Friday, April 23, the Indians once again flexed their scoring might, against the Ravens en route to the 12-5 win. Forrey led the way in this one with five goals, while Curcio added three more, with Furman and Stone each throwing two into the offensive effort. Furman had three assists, Forrey two and Spencer one. Goalie Gavin Danieri was credited with 14 saves.
Then on Monday, April 26, the Indians hit the road for another HAC divisional crossover contest, against the Senators, and more than doubled up their hosts for the 14-6 win.
Forrey was again tops in the scoring column, with three goals. He was joined by Stone and White atop the scoring ledger, with three goals each as well. Furman added a pair of goals, while Curcio and Spencer each scored once. Spencer recorded three assists, Furman two, and Forrey and White one apiece. Danieri made another 12 saves for the win in this one.
The Indians were scheduled to travel to perennial power Caravel Academy on Wednesday, April 28, (after Coastal Point press time) before a game with HAC South Division rival Delmar on Friday, April 30. Results from the games can be found on the Coastal Point Sports News Facebook page.
Girls’ soccer
Indians run win streak to five straight
On Tuesday, April 27, the Indian River High School girls’ soccer team took on Caesar Rodney in a Henlopen Athletic Conference battle between what are two of the best teams year in and year out, and ones who have met several times for the conference championship previously.
The Riders jumped out to an early 1-0 lead when Olivia Hudson opened the scoring with a goal in the 16th minute. IR responded 18 minutes later, thanks to senior Izzy Binko taking a pass from Bella Scurci and drilling a shot into the back of the net to tie the score at 1-1.
Just five minutes later, Sia Diakos put the Indians ahead with her goal off an assist from Binko.
CR was able to tie the score back up at 2-2 just three minutes into the second half when Kate Benson scooted her shot past IR freshman goalie Alex Davidson, who finished the game with 14 big saves, having faced 28 overall shots from the Riders.
Binko connected on her second goal of the game in the second overtime to lift the Indians to the 3-2 win. IR would finish the game with 14 shots, with the Riders holding a decided advantage in corner kicks at 11-3.
The win came after a 6-0 win for the Indians on Thursday, April 22, against Lake Forest in a HAC South Division contest. Diakos and Madison Tipton led the Indians, each scoring a pair of goals, while Binko and Scurci chipped in with one each as well. Scurci also had two assists. Davidson was credited with five saves.
The Indians were scheduled to take on Delmar on the road on Thursday, April 29, (after Coastal Point press time) in a HAC South Division meeting. Results from the games can be found on the Coastal Point Sports News Facebook page.
Golf
Indians drop second straight
Back-to-back disappointing results ended the Indian River High School golf team’s perfect 5-0 start to the season. IR fell to Dover (202-207) on Thursday, April 22, and Caesar Rodney (188-211) on Monday, April 26.
Against Dover’s Senators, Willem Lambertson and Zach Lingenfelter had the Indians off on the right foot, with both carding a match-low 47 for medalist honors. However, Dover saw its top five golfers all score better than the next IR golfer to win the match.
The teams played at the Maple Dale Golf Club, on the back nine, where the par score was 36.
The Riders came to Cripple Creek Golf & Country Club unbeaten at 8-0 and proved themselves to be a formidable opponent with the potential to do some real damage in the Henlopen Athletic Conference Championship meet next month.
CR’s Evan Gebhart shot a five-over-par 40 for medalist honors in the match. The Indians’ Lingenfelter had their best score of the day with his 44. Lambertson followed with a 48.
The teams played the front nine holes at Cripple Creek, which was looking very good after the heavy rains from over the weekend.
Girls’ lacrosse
Indians drop second straight
The Indian River girls’ lacrosse team has hit a bit of a rough patch over the past couple of games, but they have continued to play from the opening draw to the final whistle, leaving it all out on the field.
Their most recent effort on Monday, April 26, came against a tough Polytech unit, but the Indians were able to battle the Panthers tough, eventually falling 16-10. Junior Emma Ruley led the Indians with five goals. Senior Morgan McGee added a hat trick, with freshman Kylie Harris scoring twice and adding an assist.
Allyson Clark and Caylee Schmidt split time in goal for the Indians, recording three and four saves, respectively. IR actually held a 33-30 edge in shots in the game but just could not convert those shots into scores.
The loss dropped the Indians to 3-6 overall on the season with six games remaining, including the next five all on the road. Their regular-season finale will also be their final home game, on Friday, May 14, against Hodgson Vo-Tech, in the IRHS stadium, where it will be Senior Night.
Boys’ tennis
Indians recover from first loss with a victory
Coming off their first taste of defeat, the Indian River High School boys’ tennis team recovered with a 4-3 non-conference win over Worcester Prep on Tuesday, April 27. IR was able to win two of the five singles matches and swept the pair of doubles contests to take the overall match.
Juniors Chris Sichina and Dane Shuart each won their individual sets, at first and third singles, with Sichina cruising to an 8-1 decision, while Shuart took a back-and-forth battle with an 8-5 score.
In doubles, the Indians’ first doubles tandem of Matt Engel and Blake Morgan continued a strong season with an 8-3 win at first doubles. Caleb Galbreath and Tristen Hood also were victorious at second doubles, with a score of 8-4.
The win over the Mallards came one day after the Indians had suffered their first defeat of the season in a 5-0 loss to Caesar Rodney.
The Indians will wrap up the regular season with two more matches, including their Senior Day affair with Lake Forest on Monday, May 3. The team will wrap things up with a road date at Dover on Wednesday, May 5, before embarking on the Henlopen Athletic Conference Championships at Caesar Rodney and Polytech.
Boys’ volleyball
Five straight wins for the Indians
It was another successful week for the Indian River High School boys’ volleyball team as they cruised to a pair of non-conference wins over John Dickinson School (3-1) and Delcastle (3-0) on Friday, April 23, and Tuesday, April 27, respectively.
Against Dickinson, the Indians actually dropped the first set, 25-23, before rolling off three straight to clinch the match. IR won their sets 25-18, 25-7 and 25-9.
Junior Carson Barnes — as he’s been all season long — was a beast for the Indians, with 18 kills, 14 digs, five aces, a block and an assist. Junior Finnegan Bellistri recorded 18 assists with two kills, one ace and one dig. Sophomore Jordy Estrada added 10 digs to go along with three kills, an ace and an assist. The team’s lone senior — Michael Peterson — was credited with seven digs, five aces, three assists and three kills.
The Indians made quick work of Delcastle with the straight-set sweep — 25-5, 25-11 and 25-16. No further stats were available as of press time this week.
With three matches left, the Indians are hoping to give themselves a good chance at a high seed for the state playoffs. They were set to travel to Charter School on Thursday, April 29, (after Coastal Point press time) for their final road contest of the season before closing things out with a pair of home dates against Brandywine (Friday, April 30) and Delaware Military Academy (Thursday, May 6).