It was another strong week of tennis for the Indian River High School boys’ tennis team, as they posted three more wins to stay perfect on the season at 5-0.
Most recently, on Tuesday, April 20, the Indians had little trouble in dispatching the Golden Knights of Sussex Central. At first singles, Chris Sichina won a straight-set battle, 6-0, 7-5, over Connor Oliveri. The five points won by Oliveri were more than the Golden Knights scored in the four other matches combined.
At second singles, IR’s Josh Bird made quick work of Juan Amezcua Justiniani, 6-1, 6-0, while Dane Shuart won his third singles match in a nearly identical, 6-0, 6-1, decision over Sebastian Klimitchev.
IR’s Matt and Blake Morgan were simply perfect in their 6-0, 6-0 first doubles win over Cenral’s Dawson Roth and Julian Henry. The Indians’ Christian Galbreath and Tristan Hood cruised to a 6-1, 6-1 win over Brando Lopez Gutierrez and Nicholas Ables at second doubles.
Against Milford on Friday, April 16, the Indians rolled to a 4-1 decision over the Bucs. Both Sichina and Shuart were victorious in their matches at first and third singles, respectively. Sichina won his match, 6-0, 6-0, while Shuart’s win was 6-1, 6-1.
Despite the setback in his second singles match, Bird was involved in a marathon, so to speak, dropping a 6-2, 0-6, 10-6 decision.
Engle and Morgan swept their first doubles match, 6-1, 6-0, while Galbreath and Hood were victorious at second doubles, 6-3, 6-1.
On Thursday, April 15, the Indians didn’t drop a game in a 5-0 whitewash of host Seaford. Only three of the five individual contests were played, as the Blue Jays had to forfeit both second singles and second doubles.
Sichina and Shuart were both winners at first and third singles, respectively, by identical 6-0, 6-0 scores. Engle and Morgan were also winners at first doubles, 6-0, 6-0.
The Indians were to host Sussex Academy on Wednesday, April 21, (after Coastal Point press time), and Cape Henlopen on Friday, April 23. Results from the matches can be found on the Coastal Point Sports News Facebook page.
Girls’ tennis
Like their male counterparts, the Indians girls’ tennis team won their three matches this week, and by the exact same scores in the same respective matches. IR took out Sussex Central, 5-0, Milford, 4-1, and Seaford, 5-0.
Against the Golden Knights on Tuesday, April 20, the Indians were able to take down their rivals without dropping a set. Nicole Norman and Mya MacDonald made quick work of their opponents at first and third singles, respectively, with scores of 6-1, 6-0 and 6-0, 6-0. Scarlett Dunn won a hard-fought 6-1, 7-5 battle at second singles.
IR’s Lia Diakos and Nicole Woody continued their winning ways on the season with a 6-2, 6-1 win at first doubles. Isabell Wisniewski and Ava Tomlinson had a relatively easy time at second doubles with a 6-3, 6-1 win to finish the shutout.
On Friday, April 16, the Indians and Bucs were in a back-and-forth battle for many of the matches. However, IR was able to get the better of things with the 4-1 win. Dunn and MacDonald got things going in their singles matches. Dunn took down Anneliese Hatfield, 6-2, 6-3, at second singles. MacDonald and Milford’s Haley Thompson were locked in a highly-contested match that went MacDonald’s way, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3).
Diakos and Woody clinched the win for the Indians with their 6-1, 6-2 decision at first doubles, while Wisniewski and Tomlinson put the stamp on things with an easy 6-0, 6-1 decision.
The Indians dropped just three total points in the four matches that were actually played in their 5-0 rout of Seaford. Dunn would take down the Blue Jays’ Leila Sturgill 6-1, 6-2 for the first of the wins. Norman and MacDonald were straight-set shutout winners at first and third singles, 6-0, 6-0, respectively.
Diakos and Woody were also 6-0, 6-0 winners at first doubles for the Indians, with Seaford forfeiting the second doubles contest.
The three wins for the week moved the Indians’ girls to 4-1 on the season. IR was set to host Sussex Academy on Wednesday, April 21, (after Coastal Point press time), and Cape Henlopen on Friday, April 23. Results from the matches can be found on the Coastal Point Sports News Facebook page.