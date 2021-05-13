It’s been a heck of a stretch for the Indian River High School girls’ soccer team, and they have been setting themselves up nicely for a deep run into the DIAA Division II state playoffs with their play over the past month.
Another impressive effort was turned in on Monday, May 10, when the Indians routed the Royals, 8-0, on the campus of Delmarva Christian High School in Georgetown. Izzy Binko scored four goals and added a pair of assists for the Indians, while Sia Diakos drilled home two goals of her own, with an assist as well, for IR.
The Indians dominated ball control in the game and recorded 23 shots, to just two for the Royals. They also earned 11 corner kicks, while shutting out DCHS in that category. Freshman goalkeeper Alex Davidson made the save on both shots she faced, for the clean sheet.
Tipton and Hannah Bird had the other goals for the Indians, with Tipton adding three helpers.
The Indians were set to wrap up the regular season with a home game against Laurel on Wednesday, May 12, after Coastal Point press time. They will then take on Caesar Rodney in the Henlopen Athletic Conference Championship on Friday, May 14, at Sussex Academy at 4 p.m.
Boys’ lacrosse
Indians run win streak to five
The month of May has been kind to the Indian River High School boys’ lacrosse team, as it continues its perfect stretch with a fifth straight win in an 11-10 nail-biter over Newark Charter School on Monday, May 10.
Senior Ben Spencer scored the lone IR goal in the fourth quarter, and it proved to be the game-winner, as the Indians held off a late comeback bid by Newark Charter.
Max Forrey led the team with four goals in the contest, with Reece Stone adding a hat trick. Max Curcio scored twice, and Bennett White chipped in the other goal for the Indians, who now see their overall mark on the season at 10-4.
Their record is certainly good enough for a bid in the DIAA Boys' Lacrosse State Playoffs, but their seed is still to be determined. IR had a shot to improve its chances for a higher seed on Wednesday, May 12, when they were set to face Woodbridge (after Coastal Point press time). The Indians walloped Woodbridge back on April 21, by a score of 18-3.
Girls’ lacrosse
Indians pour it on versus St. Georges
Winners in three of their last four games, the Indian River High School girls’ lacrosse team put the smackdown on St. Georges on Monday, May 10, when they posted a 17-5 win over their hosts. The win improved IR’s record to 6-7 on the season, with a chance to finish with a winning record if they can secure wins in their final two games.
Drew Szlasa was an offensive machine for the Indians, recording 6 goals and an assist. The six goals elevated her season goal mark over 30.
Victoria Von Ziethen, Morgan McGee, Maddie Harris and Kylie Harris each scored twice, with Kylie Kirschner, Lexi Hall and Madison Geppi scoring the other goals.
Kylie Harris, McGee, Geppi, Szlasa, Kirschner and Maddie Harris each were credited with assists, with Kylie Harris tallying three.
“I thought the team worked really well on communicating to turn the ball over multiple times and keep it down on our side of the field,” head coach Cat Roselli said of the win. “I’m pretty excited about the personal accomplishment for Drew.”
The Indians held a 19-15 edge in shots for the game, with Caylee Schmidt making 7 saves, and Allyson Clark making 5 more for the win.
Tennis
Indians’ boys clinch HAC South crown
It was another pair of wins for the Indian River High School boys’ tennis team — making for three straight — when they took down Lake Forest and Dover last week. The Indians defeated LF, 5-0, and edged the Senators, 3-2. Their season record now sits at 10-1 overall. The victory over Lake clinched another Henlopen Athletic Conference South Division crown for the Indians.
Chris Sichina, Josh Bird and Dane Shuart all won their singles matches against the Spartans. Only one point was lost in all three singles matches.
Matt Engel and Blake Morgan teamed up to win at first doubles, while Connor Galbreath and Tristen Hood partnered for the victory at second doubles. Both matches were straight sets.
Against Dover, the doubles swept their way to wins, while Bird was able to secure the team victory with a 6-2, 6-0 decision at second singles.
For the girls, it was a tough one against Dover on Thursday, May 6, as the Indians managed to win just two games amongst the five matches.
Golf
Indians drop a pair
In a battle of Henlopen Conference South Division rivals, Sussex Academy — one of the top teams in the state, with likely three of the top six golfers on their roster — took down the Indians, 142-186, on Tuesday, May 11. It was the second straight setback for IR, as a day prior they had fallen 191-193 to Cape Henlopen.
Against Sussex Academy, Sawyer Brockstedt shot a 5-under 31 over the nine holes on the Black Bear course at Bear Trap Dunes in Ocean View. Sarah Lydic followed with a 2-under 34, while sister Hannah Lydic carded an even par 36.
For the Indians, Zach Lingenfelter and Willem Lambertson were the low scores on the day, as both shot a 4-over-par 39.
Lingenfelter was the medalist with his low-round score of 41 on Monday, May 10, against the Vikings.
The back-to-back losses dropped IR to 9-4 on the season, with the Henlopen Athletic Conference Golf Championships taking place on Tuesday, May 25, at Wild Quail Country Club.