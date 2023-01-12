The Indian River boys’ basketball team dialed up its long-distance game on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Head coach Devin Mann’s squad connected for a total of 13 three-point jumpers to power IR to a 69-53 Henlopen Conference triumph at Delmar. The 13 treys were one shy of the IR single-game record.
Senior point guard Brendon Bradford connected for six three-pointers, to lead IR with 23 points. Senior shooting guard Jamaal Jones sank five treys and contributed 17 points. Sophomore guard Jace Jarmon and senior forward Jamie Bender also scored from beyond the arc. Junior forward Rashad Hopkins added 10 points for the Green & Gold.
“This was a great team win,” said Mann after his team improved to 5-3 overall and 3-3 in conference play. “We shot the ball really well tonight.”
Indian River raced out to a 16-9 lead after one quarter and increased their advantage to 38-21 at intermission and 59-37 after three stanzas.
The Wildcats, who fell to 3-5 overall and 2-4 in conference competition, were led by junior Takai Hugee’s 23 points and junior Patch Suha’s six markers.
Laurel 63, Indian River 55
Senior forward/guard Brendon Bradford netted, but the Indian River boys’ basketball team dropped a 63-55 Henlopen Conference verdict to visiting Laurel on Thursday, Jan. 5.
The Bulldogs, who improved to 3-0 in conference play, controlled the third quarter, outscoring the host Indians 19-6 to take a 35-22 lead after three quarters. IR’s fourth-quarter rally, in which they outscored Laurel 23-18, came up just short.
Bradford connected for six three-point jumpers and was 4-for-6 from the free-throw line. Senior guards Andrew Burns and Jamaal Jones chipped in with nine and eight points, respectively.
Five different players contributed double-figure scoring to a well-balanced Bulldog attack. Senior Corey Mumfort scored a team-high 14 points, while fellow upperclassmen Tyronn Kane and Dontarius Jones led the winners with 13 points each. Sophomore Brock Hill added 11 points, while senior Kylse Wilson added 10 markers.