It’s a matchup that both teams circle on the calendars every year, and one that is always a battle right until the final whistle by the referee.
It was no different this time around, as on Tuesday, April 5, the Indian River High School girls’ soccer team hosted Henlopen Athletic Conference rival Caesar Rodney in an early-season clash between two of the conference’s perennial top programs.
CR got a first-half goal from senior Sarah Cummings in the 30th minute, which proved to be the lone goal in the contest, giving the Riders the win over the Indians. The win gets the Riders (5-1) back on the winning side of the ledger, as they lost their first game of the season on Saturday, April 2, against DIAA Division II powerhouse Caravel Academy, 1-0.
“They’re a great team, and I think we’re a great team,” said IR head coach Steve Kilby. “They just happened to get a goal and we didn’t. Certainly not for a lack of trying, because we created some really great chances. Unfortunately, it is what it is.
“To be honest, I thought we really controlled most of the first half. I think they were disappointed because they felt that they were possessing well and holding the ball. Then to give up that goal, there was a little bit of deflation.”
The Indians had defeated the Riders in last season’s HAC Conference Championship tilt at Sussex Academy. So maybe there was some revenge on their minds.
CR held a slight advantage in shots in the contest (13-12) as well as in corner kick chances, (4-3). Goalie Kylie Elliott made 11 saves to earn the clean sheet win, while IR counterpart Alex Davidson turned aside 12 shots in the hard-luck loss.
IR (3-1) was scheduled to host Caravel Academy on Thursday, April 7, as the Bucs went into the contest at a perfect 6-0. They were outscoring their opponents 16-0 so far through those six games.
More from the pitch
Indians dominate Seaford, 9-1
Eight different players figured into the scoring as the Indians steamrolled Seaford, 9-1, on Friday, April 1, in a HAC South Division tilt. Madison Tipton picked up a pair of goals to lead the way, with Kendall Cathell assisting on both.
Sophie Scurci, Bella Scurci, Fani Cruz Bonilla, Madison Neal, Addison Jerns, Gabriella Ragone and Davidson each registered solo tallies for the Indians. Bella Scurci, Ragone and Carley Topper each were credited with an assist, while Hanna Bird recorded a couple of assists as well.
The Indians dominated from start to finish, with a 16-3 margin in shots, and picked up two corner-kick chances, to none for the Blue Jays. Jerns and Cathell each spent time in goal, with each picking up a save in the process.