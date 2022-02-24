Tuesday, Feb. 22, was Senior Recognition Night for the Indian River High School Unified basketball team as they honored nine of their graduating team members with a pre-game celebration. The afternoon was capped with a strong performance as the Indians defeated Cape Henlopen, 30-11, to wrap up their regular season with a 4-2 overall mark.
Senior Gabe “Big Shot” Mouynivong led the charges, outscoring the Vikings himself with a game-high 12 points. The “big fella” scored a basket in each quarter while also looking to get buckets for his fellow teammates.
“I love my team, and I love playing basketball,” Mouynivong said after the game. “We play really well together. We really like each other. I am very excited when we play games. I want to go win a state championship now.”
Mouynivong was one of seven IR players to get into the scorebook on Tuesday, as the scoring was relatively evenly spread out. Donald Lingo and Elmer Hernandez each scored four points for the Indians, with Matt Engel and Finn Hanley each sinking a three-point shot for their three total points each in the contest. Reece Stone and Colby Willey also chipped in with two points apiece.
“Our players really played well on both defense and offense,” IR head coach Sam O’Shields said. “Donald and Elmer really have developed into very good defenders. The Unified athletes have learned so much this year and are putting it all together toward the end of the season.”
Along with Mouynivong, the Indians recognized their other seniors — Stone, Engel, Hanley, Willey, Colton Benton, Brynn McCabe, Jennifer Nance and Clara Shepherd — as well as their parents and/or other family members with a pre-game ceremony. Both Mouynivong and Shepherd were four-year members of the IR Unified team, compiling a 19-11 overall mark to this point with a DIAA state runner-up finish in the 2020-2021 season.
The team now turns its sights toward the DIAA State Unified Basketball Tournament, which will begin on Monday, Feb. 28. As of Coastal Point press time, there was no indication as to the Indians’ seed or who their first-round opponent would be.
“We are looking forward to the playoffs,” O’Shields added. “Hoping we did enough to earn a first-round home game, because we had to play all of our playoff games on the road last year. We had great support from our fans on Senior Night and would love to give them one more chance to cheer for our team in the playoffs.”