Indian River High School’s Jayvion Chandler has made quite an impression on pretty much every opponent he has come across this wrestling season thus far. So much so that Chandler has racked up an impressive 23-0 mark to this point, adding yet another tournament championship to his résumé with a sweep of the 165-pound bracket in the 17th Annual Battle at the Beach last week.
The yearly mat showcase had 16 teams join the Indians for the 2022 edition, with neighboring Sussex Central taking the overall team championship with 256.5 total points. Spring Grove (Pa.) High School was second in the team standings with 234.5 points. Fellow Pennsylvania entry Dallastown High School was third with 197 points, followed by Lake Forest (149) and Red Lion Christian Academy (147). The host Indians were eighth in the team standings, with 99 points.
“The 17th Annual Battle at the Beach was another successful event for the Indian River wrestling team,” veteran IR head coach Jeff Windish said. “We were pleased with our team’s finish. There were some very good teams, including some very impressive out-of-state teams, at this event, and I think our kids showed that they can compete with some of the best kids in the area. Placing seven of our wrestlers in the Top 8 of this tournament definitely gives us some confidence going into the next month of our season.”
Windish said he was once again thrilled with the performance turned in by Chandler.
“Jayvion continues to impress with his technique and conditioning,” said Windish. “Going 23-0 in the month of December is outstanding, and his work ethic in the wrestling room is paying dividends in the close matches.”
The IR mat boss was also very pleased with the efforts turned in by a number of his other wrestlers.
“We have seen continued growth and improvement throughout the lineup during the month of December,” he added. “Each of our kids has had the opportunity to compete against some very good competition. Ricky Wiggins, Alex Butts and Terrell Lewis have gained valuable varsity experience over the last two weeks,” he said of the athletes competing at 120, 150 and 215 pounds, respectively. “They have stepped up when we needed them and have shown that they are ready to go, no matter what the circumstance may be.”
The Indians were back on the mats with a dual match against Henlopen Athletic Conference South Division foe Woodbridge on Wednesday, Jan. 4, (after Coastal Point press time). They are then set to travel to another tournament, this time in Easton, Md.
Finals Results
• 106 — Andrew Telencio (Spring Grove) over Austin Decker (Sussex Central), Fall (3:11)
• 113 — Malachi Stratton (Sussex Central) over Tye Bellarin (Red Lion Christian Academy), Dec. (8-1)
• 120 — Chase Murray (Sussex Central) over Jazmon Snead (Delmar), Tech. Fall, 15-0 (4:12)
• 126 — Damian Key (Dallastown) over Evan Cordrey (Sussex Central), TB-1 (5-2)
• 132 — Talan Savage (Sussex Central) over Josh Kamenizter (Charter School of Wilmington), Major Dec. (17-6)
• 138 — Levi Snyder (Spring Grove) over Dustin Elliott (Sussex Tech), Tech. Fall, 16-1 (4:21)
• 144 — Andrew Long (Sussex Central) over Jarod Baker (Spring Grove). Dec, (8-5)
• 150 — Nurrideen Ahmad-Statts (Lake Forest) over Tyrus Kamenitzer (Charter School of Wilmington), Fall (4:36)
• 157 — Joe Clark (Oakland Mills) over Jacob Ebaugh (Red Lion Christian Academy), Dec. (7-0)
• 165 — Jayvion Chandler (Indian River) over Chase Amspacher (Spring Grove), Dec. (5-2)
• 175 — Isaiah Feeney (Dallastown) over Gabe Cannon (Sussex Central), Dec. (5-4)
• 190 — Ivan Neal (Sussex Central) over Jordan Curry (Milford), Fall (5:39)
• 215 — Teague Conover (Spring Grove) over Khelei Tillman (Woodbridge), Fall (3:13)
• 285 — Michael Hershey (Spring Grove) over Abub Saccoh (Red Lion Christian), Fall (5:26)