All season long, the Indians have shown that they are one of the best teams in the state of Delaware, having rolled through the regular season to an 11-1 record. They won the Henlopen Athletic Conference South Division title again. The Indian River High School team’s only nemesis along the way has been Milford, who has given the Indians their only two losses on the season — once in the regular season, and then again in the HAC championship game.
The DIAA Division II state tournament, however, is like a second season — a three-game sprint, if you will — and the top-seeded Indians got themselves off to a great start, taking down St. Mark’s last Saturday, Dec. 5, with a 2-0 decision at Sussex Academy. The game had been moved to the Sussex Academy complex following a deluge of water the day/night before that saw more than 3 inches make the IR home pitch unplayable.
Senior Erick Aguilera scored both goals for the Indians as they eliminated No. 8 St. Mark’s. The loss ended the Spartans’ season at 8-4-2.
“Erick’s extremely athletic, and he’s really dynamic on the ball,” said Indian River head coach Steve Kilby of his senior co-captain. “You saw him finish two balls tonight, which really did a nice job of. He got two nice feeds, and he was able to keep his composure and finish. It’s a plus. He’s been a defender for most of his career for us. We just liked his athleticism up the field.”
Aguilera’s first goal came in the first half, on a beautiful touch pass through the St. Mark’s defense from Willem Lambertson. His second came in the final few minutes of the game, when Blake Morgan was able to find him down the right side of the pitch, and Aguilera was able to slide his shot just out of reach of the Spartans’ goalie.
The win advanced the Indians (12-2) into the semifinals, where they were set to take on No. 4 seed and HAC South Division rival Sussex Academy on Wednesday, Dec. 9, after Coastal Point press time. For complete coverage of the game, check out the Coastal Point sports Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CoastalPointSports/.