Indian River boys’ soccer player Erick Aguilera (22) kicks the ball ahead to a teammate during the Indians' DIAA Division II State Soccer quarterfinal matchup against St. Mark’s on Saturday, Dec. 5. Aguilera scored both goals for the Indians in their 2-0 win over the Spartans. IR was looking to get back to the state championship game with a semifinal meeting against Sussex Academy on Wednesday, Dec. 9, (after Coastal Point press time). Results from that match can be found on the Coastal Point sports Facebook page.