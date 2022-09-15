The Indian River High School boys’ soccer team started their first season of the Brandt Mais regime with a 0-0 tie with Newark Charter and a 5-0 win over Polytech over the last week.
Against Newark Charter, both teams’ defenses were extremely strong, as neither team could muster much momentum offensively, both teams registering just two shots a piece. IR sophomore Kai Kelley turned aside both shots from the Patriots to register the clean sheet. The Indians held a 6-3 edge in corner-kick chances.
On Tuesday, Sept. 13, the Indians got the offense going early with four first-half goals. Connor Bird scored twice in the opening 40 minutes, with Jordan Illian and Jose Savala recording the others. Illian added his second goal of the game in the 46th minute of the second half.
The Indians held an 18-2 edge in shots for the game, as well as a 6-0 advantage on corner kicks. Kelley once again made two saves for the shutout win. IR was set to travel to Seaford on Thursday, Sept. 15, (after Coastal Point press time) for a Henlopen Athletic Conference South Division contest with the Blue Jays.
Field hockey
Indians split opening games
Mya Whittington scored the lone goal in the Indians’ 2-1 season-opening loss on the road to Woodbridge on Thursday, Sept. 8.
On Tuesday, Sept. 13, the Indians edged out Dover, 2-1, in their home opener. No results were posted on the game as of press time this week.
IR was set to host Seaford on Thursday, Sept. 15, (after Coastal Point press time) with a chance to make it two in a row.
Cross-country
Crandell takes second in season-opening meet
Indian River High School junior Brynn Crandell turned in a time of 19:03.8 to finish second overall in the Indians’ season-opening meet at the 64th Annual Lake Forest Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 10.
Padua’s Sophia Holgado crossed the finish line first, at 18:49.5, with Middletown’s Isabelle Walsh clocking a 19:31.6, which was good for third overall.
IR’s Chase Sims — a senior this season — finished in seventh for the boys’ race with his time of 17:30.3. Cole Donnelly was 26th at 18:40.1 and Marcos Gonzalez was 45th at 19:44.5.
Girls’ volleyball
Seniors help lead Indians to win over St. Georges
The quintet of seniors — Scarlett Dunn, Camryn Ehlers, Madison Geppi, Lily Hoban and Mya MacDonald — led the charge for the Indian River High School girls’ volleyball team in a come-from-behind win over St. Georges in the 2022 season-opener on Thursday, Sept. 8.
Dunn had 10 kills, 8 digs, 2 assists, an ace and a block across her stat line, while Ehlers registered 14 digs, 10 aces, 8 kills and 2 assists. Hoban had 12 kills, 4 digs, 3 aces and 1 block, with MacDonald turning in 14 digs, 6 kills, 6 aces and a block. Geppi chipped in with 2 kills, 2 blocks and a dig.
The Indians dropped the first two sets by scores of 27-25 and 26-24 before rolling all the way back with wins in the next three at 27-25, 25-18 and 15-12.
In the next match against Dover, the Indians dropped a 3-0 decision to the Senators by scores of 25-20, 25-17 and 25-21. No other information was available as of press time this week.