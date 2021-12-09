It was the second time in a month that the Indian River High School and Laurel High School football teams squared off, with each only playing one game during that time span. They know each other quite well, so there was not really much either team needed to do to scout the other.
Laurel had edged the Indians in the first meeting between the schools back on Nov. 5, in the District 2 championship game, by a score of 14-13 in overtime. A blocked extra-point on an errant snap was the decisive point in the meeting.
This time around, though, on Friday, Dec. 3, the Bulldogs dominated the Indians for all four quarters, especially up on the front line, en route to a 33-0 decision in the DIAA Division 1A state semifinals matchup between the two Henlopen Athletic Conference rivals.
“We did not do what we needed to do to have a chance,” said IR head coach Phillip Townsend. “All week, we stressed we needed to control turnovers, penalties and field position. We did not do that, and Laurel took advantage of our miscues.”
The Indians struggled to move the ball on the ground, finding very few holes. The Green & Gold managed just 11 total yards on the ground on 33 carries. Factored into those yards are the sacks taken by quarterback Ryan Sheerer in the contest. All told, the Indians amassed just 147 yards of total offense on 52 plays (2.8 yards per play).
On top of their lack of offensive production, the Indians had several costly errors with turnovers, as well as the punting game that gave Laurel a short field on numerous occasions.
While the score may seem like it was a blowout, the Indians’ defense actually did well, considering the situations it found itself in. Four of the five Bulldogs touchdowns came on the ground, and from short distances, thanks to the short field.
“The score is not a good indicator of how the defense played,” Townsend added of Friday’s night’s game. “The defense caused a couple turnovers and had multiple stops, but due to the short field position was not always able to keep Laurel out of the end zone.”
Not to mention costly penalties — 10 in total, for 72 yards — that came at inopportune times for the Indians that stalled out drives or negated positive plays.
Laurel got on the board first, at the 9:08 mark of the first quarter, when quarterback Kaden Shockley plunged through the line for a one-yard touchdown.
Kylse Wilson made it 14-0 with his one-yard dive into the end zone just over a minute into the second quarter. Kyler Weaver added another score at the 7:31 mark, with his 4-yard touchdown run. Mike Gonzalez-Perez converted all three point-after kicks to make it 21-0 at that point.
The damage was still not over, however. With roughly 20 seconds left in the half, IR was attempting to punt the ball away on fourth down. A heavy rush from the Bulldogs caused Indians punter Tristen Hood to rush his kick, and he booted the ball into the back of an IR lineman. Laurel recovered the ball on the IR 2-yard line, and with 15 seconds left before the half, Shockley connected with Javier White on a corner pass for a 27-0 advantage. (The extra-point kick missed wide right.)
“I wouldn’t say we were deflated from that one play, but it did not help,” Townsend said of the play sequence before the half. “The opening kickoff was the turning point. We gave them great field position to start the game, and they quickly scored. From that point forward, it was an up-field battle. The penalties and turnovers did not help our cause.”
The Indians didn’t fare much better in the second half, turning the ball over on downs, as well as a couple more punts, and an interception amongst their possessions.
The Bulldogs managed to score just once more in the third quarter, when Patrick Belle barreled into the end zone from five yards out to make it 33-0. The hosts tried to run for the two-point conversion to invoke the running clock mercy rule, but it failed.
For IR, senior running back Dalton Hall rushed 20 times for 61 yards, with classmate T.J. Burke adding 12 yards on just two totes. Junior Hayden Hall was stymied for minus-1 yard on two carries. Ja’chi Duncan had one yard on one carry, and Donovan Roos had minus-1 yard on his lone run. The killer was Sheerer taking negative-59 yards on his seven credit carries, which included two fumbles that the Bulldogs recovered.
Sheerer did connect on 11-of-19 pass attempts for 136 yards with an interception. He spread the ball out to four different receivers, with Laron Horsey hauling in four catches for 66 yards, and Duncan adding three receptions for 49 yards. Roos had three catches for 14 yards, and Hayden Hall was on the receiving end of a pair of Sheerer passes for 7 yards.
Defensively, Ashton Stephens led the way with 7 tackles and a sack with Jack Williamson contributing 8 tackles of his own. Horsey had 6 tackles with a strip and fumble recovery of a Laurel running back in the fourth quarter. T.J. Burke had 5 tackles, Hayden Hall had 4 stops, Cliff Toomey added 3 tackles, and Roos had 2 tackles and an interception to his credit.
The Indians conclude the season with an overall 6-5 record, and their first state playoff win in eight years. Certainly not the end result that they were looking for, but the team came together to turn around the misfortunes of a program that had been struggling the past several years.