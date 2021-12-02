A coach would have every right to be concerned when their team has three weeks off from the end of their regular season to the start of the state playoffs. However, for Indian River High School head football coach Phil Townsend, there was no such concern.
The Indians — who were playing in their first state playoff game since 2013 — gave him very little to be concerned about, quite honestly, as they scored first and scored a lot more over the course of the contest, en route to a 36-0 smackdown of the St. Andrew’s Saints in their DIAA Division 1A state playoff meeting on Saturday, Nov. 27.
The game was hosted at neutral site, Appoquinimink High School, because the St. Andrew’s home facility was not deemed sufficient to host the contest.
“We played very well all across the board,” said Townsend after the game. “Defensively, I haven’t, obviously, seen the final stats yet, but we flew all over the field, created a bunch of turnovers and really came ready to play.
“I had no concerns about the three weeks off, because we have a good group of guys that are ready to play every time we come out here. The guys were ready to go, and I think it really showed with how well they played. I couldn’t be happier with their performance.”
And Townsend’s lack of concern over the three-week layoff was proven to be correct.
“What do you do with that long of a layoff before you start the playoffs?” Townsend asked. “Well, we went back to basics. We worked on a lot of things that clearly helped us get better as a team — both offensively and defensively. The guys really worked hard every day to get better. They have their minds focused on what they need to do, and it certainly showed today.”
The defensive stats that Townsend hadn’t gotten the chance to see were quite impressive, and really would not have taken long to figure out, since the Saints did so little offensively, thanks to the stifling Indians’ defense.
All told, the Indians allowed just 46 yards of total offense to the Saints (17 on the ground and 29 through the air) while forcing four turnovers (three interceptions and a fumble) that led to a bunch of points on the scoreboard.
The IR defense was led by senior Gavin Danieri’s eight total tackles, which also included a sack of Saints quarterback Michael Lilley. Fellow senior T.J. Burke also contributed seven tackles to the Indians’ cause with a sack of his own. Laron Horsey had the other sack amongst his six tackles, and also had a fumble recovery.
Hayden Hall (five tackles), Donovan Roos (two tackles) and Ben Cordrey each had interceptions for IR. Ja’chi Duncan (four tackles), Ashton Stephens (four tackles), Jack Williamson (five tackles) and Cliff Toomey (four tackles) also each had strong performances for the Indians’ impressive defensive showing.
“The guys really came ready to play,” Townsend added. “They stepped up big-time. There was always several guys around the ball, making tackles. It was a total team effort.”
Offensively, the Indians ran 50 plays over the course of the game and racked up 404 yards in the process. They needed very little in the passing game when they were able to impose their will on the ground to the tune of 368 yards on 44 run plays.
It was a double dose of Halls for the Saints’ defense, with Hayden Hall rolling off 150 yards on just 10 carries, with two touchdowns, while older brother Dalton turned in 129 yards on 15 totes, with a touchdown of his own.
Duncan added 61 stripes on seven carries with another score, but more impressive were his shifty maneuvers and speed on a 72-yard punt return in the second quarter that really threw a wet blanket on the Saints’ hopes on the cold, windy afternoon that also impacted the passing game on both sides.
IR quarterback Ryan Sheerer connected on just two of six pass attempts, for 36 yards, with one reception each for Horsey (26 yards) and Hayden Hall (10 yards).
The Indians’ scoring got started in the first quarter, at the 2:36 mark, on a Hayden Hall 31-yard dash, with Tristen Hood converting the first of his four extra-point tries in the game. Dalton Hall powered his way into the end zone at 7:57 in the second quarter, with a 6-yard run, which he followed up with a two-point conversion run to make it 15-0 IR.
Duncan’s punt return nearly two minutes later made it 22-0 in favor of the Indians as the teams headed into the halftime intermission with IR in complete control of the game.
Neither team scored in the third quarter, but IR got back into their offensive groove just three minutes into the fourth, when Hayden Hall outran the Saints’ defenders into the end zone from 10 yards out. Duncan capped the scoring with his 15-yard sprint off the left side with 4:54 remaining, which started the running mercy clock for the final couple minutes of the game.
The win advanced the Indians into the semifinal round against top-seeded Laurel, which was a 49-0 winner over Odessa on Friday, Nov. 26. (More on that game below.)
Extra Points
The shutout win for IR was their third of the 2021 campaign following blankings of Odessa (31-0) and First State Military Academy (34-0) during the regular season. The Indians’ defense is permitting just 14.3 points per game this season, while the offense has chalked up 22.2 points per outing.
The Indians are now 6-4 overall on the season as they head into their semifinal against the Bulldogs, who defeated IR back on Nov. 5 by a score of 14-13 in overtime of their District 2 championship game.
The other semifinal contest will feature No. 2 seed St. Elizabeth (10-1 overall) hosting No. 3 Tatnall School (7-4 overall) on Saturday, Dec. 4, at Abessinio Stadium on the campus of Salesianum School in Wilmington. The Vikings thumped Tatnall during the regular season by a score of 44-6.
Bulldogs rout Odessa
Laurel’s Kylse Wilson ran for three scores, including a pair in the opening quarter, as the top-seeded Bulldogs easily defeated No. 8-seeded Odessa, 49-0, on Friday, Nov. 26.
Laurel — now 9-2 on the season — bested the Ducks 42-0 during the regular season. Odessa finishes its first season competing at the varsity level at 3-8. The team comprises only freshmen and sophomores on the roster.
The Bulldgos’ Javier White added two touchdown runs for the Bulldogs, one of which was a 61-yard sprint. One of Wilson’s touchdowns covered 57 yards.