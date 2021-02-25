It was Senior Night for the Indian River High School boys’ basketball program on Monday, Feb. 22, and a non-conference contest against visiting Caravel Academy was on the slate for the locals.
Before the game, the Indians recognized their quartet of seniors — Jax Cathell, Willem Lambertson, Ja’siah Rounds and Gage Spinks — with a ceremony.
Cathell was escorted for the ceremony by his parents, Celeste and Darin Cathell. Lambertson was escorted by his parents, Jill and Craig Lambertson. Rounds was escorted by his parents, Michelle Jones and Tah-Ron Rounds. Spinks was escorted by Jennifer and Richard Spinks.
Caravel was not going to allow the emotions of the night motivate the Indians, and the Bucs quickly jumped out to a 13-7 advantage through the first quarter of play. They would stretch that lead to 27-15 by the halftime break.
It would prove to be an insurmountable lead for the Indians to recover from.
Spinks and Brendon Bradford led the Indians with 11 points each, while Joshua Townsend added 8 to the offensive effort. Lambertson and Jamie Burns chipped in with five apiece, with Rounds rounding out the IR scoring with a deuce. Bradford knocked down three trifectas from beyond the arc, with Lambertson hitting the other on the IR ledger.
Caravel’s De’Andre Gourdine led all scorers with 15 markers, while teammate Amari Gordon was right behind with 13. Owen Robinson also had a double-figure effort with 11 for the Bucs.
The Indians (3-9) wrapped up their regular season with a pair of games at home against Henlopen Athletic Conference South Division foes Laurel and Seaford on Wednesday, Feb. 24, and Thursday, Feb. 25, respectively.
Results for the games can be found on the Coastal Point Sports News Facebook page as they are made available.
Girls’ basketball
The Indian River High School girls’ basketball team ran into a buzzsaw on Monday, Feb. 22, after a long bus ride up to Bear for a non-conference tilt against Caravel Academy.
The Buccaneers held the Indians to single-digit scoring in all four quarters en route to the 66-17 Caravel win — a win that improved the Bucs’ record to 7-4 overall, while dropped the Indians to 6-5. After a 6-2 record to start the season, IR has dropped its last three games, to drop their record to 6-5.
Lauren Meehan led the Indians with 8 points, with Le’Anya Garrison chipping in with 4, Scarlett Dunn 2 and Micayla Meehan 1.
Ten different players got into the scoring column for the Bucs, with freshman Jasiyah Crawford leading the way with 13 points.
The Indians were set to close out the regular season with a pair of home dates on Wednesday, Feb. 24, and Thursday, Feb. 25, (after Coastal Point press time) against Laurel and Seaford, respectively. Laurel (8-1) recently had their first loss of the year, in a blowout to defending HAC champion Woodbridge.
The last time IR met Seaford (5-6), the Blue Jays used a big third quarter to put the game out of reach in a 37-25 decision.
Unified basketball
Dover used a big first half to take an 18-5 lead into the halftime break, and that proved to be too much of a deficit for the Indian River High School Unified basketball team to overcome in their season finale on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Gabe “Big Shot” Mouynivong was held in check by the tough Senators defense as the junior managed just 6 points on a pair of treys from beyond the arc. Reece Stone and Colton Benton each scored 4 for the Indians, and Finn Hanley rounded out the scoring with 2.
“The second half was better, but it was hard to come back with low intensity,” IR head coach Sam O’Shields said. “Dover was a classy team and played the game well.”
The better second half included the Indians’ defense shutting out Dover in the third quarter. In fact, IR actually won the second half by a score of 11-6.
The Indians wrapped up the COVID-shortened season with a 2-2 record overall. Seniors Joshua Bird, Morgan McGee, Bastian Perry, Nariah Showell and Joseph Snyder all wrapped up their scholastic careers on the hardwoods.