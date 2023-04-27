In a battle between two of the very best soccer programs in the Henlopen Athletic Conference year after year, the Indian River High School girls fought tooth-and-nail with the Riders from Caesar Rodney to a nil-nil draw on Saturday, April 23.
Both teams’ defenses were stellar in this one, with the Indians managing just six shots to CR’s four, and IR getting four penalty corners versus the Riders’ three. Indian River goalie Alex Davidson made three saves for the clean sheet, while counterpart Kylee Elliott turned aside six IR shots for her perfect performance.
Two nights prior, on Thursday, April 21 — with the chance of looking ahead to the CR — the Indians had scored early and often, burying six first-half goals on their way to a 9-1 shellacking of winless Seaford.
Junior Madelyn Class scored twice — once in each half — to lead the way for IR in the win. Sophomore Anahi Parada Basurto scored once and assisted on the first goal from Class in the first half. It was a senior-freshman exchange in the first half on back-to-back goals for the Indians when Bella Scurci found underclassman Ella Peterson for a goal at the 8:00 mark, then Peterson returned the favor eight minutes later on Scurci’s goal.
Sophomore Lillyan Merrick scored unassisted in the first half, at the 19-minute mark, and assisted on Parada’s goal in the second half. Junior Madison Neal got the Indians on the board five minutes into the contest, with an unassisted goal, while freshman Allison Tucker took a feed from senior Carly Topper one minute later to double the IR score. Freshman Lucy Williamson also found the back of the net for IR.
The Indians will host Henlopen Athletic Conference South Division foe Woodbridge (3-5) on Thursday, April 27, before a home date with Smyrna on Tuesday, May 2, in a HAC divisional crossover. A huge HAC South Division tilt on the road at Sussex Academy will follow.
Tennis
Indians split matches this week
Both the Indian River High School boys’ and girls’ tennis teams split their matches this past week, with Polytech and Caesar Rodney.
The IR boys edged out Polytech, 3-2, while the girls swept the Panthers, 5-0. Both teams were blanked by CR, 5-0.
For the boys, Stefano Cresta won in straight sets, 6-2, 7-6 (7-2), at first singles, with teammate Caleb Rogers coming back from a set down to win at second singles, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4).
The match came down to second doubles, but it was hardly a worry for the Indians as the duo of Brandon Cimarron Fernandez and Evan Sprucebank cruised to a 6-1, 6-1 win to clinch the final point.
In the girls’ contest against Polytech, the Indians never dropped a set and only lost seven points overall in the five matches. Scarlett Dunn was a winner (6-0, 6-1) at first singles, while Lexxine Zullo was victorious at second singles (6-1, 6-2) and Mya MacDonald was perfect at third singles (6-0, 6-0).
In the doubles action, Camryn Ehlers and Isabell Wisniewski cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 win at first doubles, while Kylie Courtney and Emelia Welch were 6-1, 6-1 winners.
The Indians travel to Lake Forest on Monday, May 1, for a HAC South Division battle with the Spartans.