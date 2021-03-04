They did all that they had set out to do. They left every last bit of effort and energy in the pool during last weekend’s DIAA State Swimming Championships at the Sussex Academy Aquatic Center.
They can head into the off-season holding their heads high knowing that, in many cases, they cut time off of their swims on the biggest stage of the season.
They are the members of the Indian River High School boys’ and girls’ swim teams.
For the boys, there were some tremendous swims, with several times cut down, and the biggest triumph was coming just 0.11 seconds short of third place in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Zach Lingenfelter, Jackson Donnelly, Shane Hall and Declan Burke had come into the event seeded first, and even dropped more than a half-second off their entry time, but they were just edged out of third place by Charter School of Wilmington, with a time of 1:31.61. The Indians swam a 1:31.72.
“As I told you at the beginning of the season, the goal was to get fast as individuals, and the boys did just that,” said Indian River head coach Colin Crandell. “I could not have asked the boys to do any more. If we get faster times, then we can’t be mad. They got those faster times, and we were all still mad. But ya know, that’s the way the ball bounces or the bee bumbles, but it’s frustrating, for sure, to get faster and miss third by that tenth of a second.”
In the 200-yard medley relay, Evan Peterson, Hall, Max Forrey and Kyle Topper dropped 4.79 seconds off their entry time to come in 15th place.
Burke dropped nearly a half-second, and R.J. Senseny dropped more than 2 seconds in the 200-yard free to finish 11th and 25th, respectively.
Lingenfelter and Donnelly each cut time off their entry marks in the 50-yard free to take 15th and 30th, respectively. Lingenfelter then posted a 51.40 in the 100-yard freestyle event, dropping 0.48 seconds off his entry time to place 20th.
In the 100-yard butterfly, Hall was able to cut nearly a full second off of his entry time of 58.32 to take 21st place. Hall also swam a strong 100-yard breaststroke event to the tune of 1:07.38, which was nearly a second faster than his entry time, for 21st place.
In the final event of the meet, Burke, Lingenfelter, Senseny and Donnelly — all four seniors in their final scholastic swims — dropped more than a half-second, with a time of 3:25.13, to place 10th.
The Indians finished 12th overall in the team standings, with 60 points. They were the highest-placing team from the Henlopen Athletic Conference’s South Division — third overall among conference entries — just ahead of Sussex Academy at 58 points.
Sussex Tech was the top HAC school, at fifth in the team standings with 122. Cape Henlopen was second from the conference, with 85 points.
Salesianum School, a private school in Wilmington, won their 33rd state championship since 1981, with 335 points. Charter School of Wilmington was second with 275, and Tower Hill School was third with 214 points. Appoquinimink was fourth with 124.
On the girls’ side of things, the Indians put up a valiant effort, but clearly the numbers — as in roster size — prevented them from having a fair shot in the team standings.
Heather Smyth, Brynn Crandell, Bella Scharp and Jordan Gonzales — all underclassmen gaining invaluable experience on the state level — posted a 2:13.16 in the 200-yard medley relay that kicked off the day of swimming on Saturday, Feb. 27. They would finish 21st overall.
In the 50-yard freestyle, seniors Emma Barthelmess and Lexi Hall finished 11th and 21st, respectively, with times of 26.27 and 26.83. Hall also competed in the 100-yard freestyle, with her time of 1:01.60 placing her 31st.
Barthelmess, Scharp, Lauren Carter and Hall joined forces to swim the 200-yard freestyle relay, and their time of 1:50.17 was good for 15th place overall.
In her final individual scholastic event, Barthelmess posted a 1:12.12 in the 100-yard breaststroke to finish 15th overall.
The day’s action wrapped up with the 400-yard freestyle relay, where the quartet of Hall, Scharp, Crandell and Barthelmess dropped nearly 2 seconds off their time, to post a 4:08.04 for 17th place.
“It was exciting in that all of our swimmers maintained their times from conferences, if not improved them,” said IR girls’ swim coach Dana Schaefer. “For Emma and Lexi to finish up ranked in the Top 20 in the state, just really, really excited for our seniors. We were gunning for some [school] records, and it didn’t matter that we didn’t get those records, but we had some personal bests from these girls. That was so encouraging, and that bodes really well for the future. We are so excited with how our freshmen performed under such pressure at the state level.”
Tower Hill took the girls’ overall team championship, with 264 points, to finish just ahead of Ursuline Academy at 249 points. Charter School of Wilmington was third (209.5), Newark Charter was fourth (191.5) and Padua Academy was fifth (174).
Caesar Rodney was the top girls’ team from the Henlopen Athletic Conference, as they finished ninth in the team standings with 106.5 points, with Cape Henlopen next, in 11th place, at 76 points. Sussex Academy was the top HAC school from the South Division, with 71 points, which was good for 12th in the team standings.