Somebody had to win, and somebody had to lose. That’s how it works when teams advance all the way to the final day of the season and play for a state championship.
Riding the high of a 13-game win streak that included a Henlopen Athletic Conference (HAC) South Division and overall HAC championship, the Indian River High School softball team had one final hurdle to get over.
Perennial softball power Caravel stood in their way of becoming the first IR softball team in 25 years to climb to the top of the proverbial mountain. Unfortunately, the Green & Gold’s bats were stymied, and the timely hits just never materialized as they fell 7-0 to the Buccaneers on Saturday, June 3, at the University of Delaware.
“We knew that they were going to hit the ball, and we knew that we were going to have to match them with our own timely hits and get on the board early,” Indian River head coach Sara Powell said on Saturday. “We just weren’t able to do that today. These girls have nothing to hang their heads about. They’ve worked hard since Day 1 to get to this moment.
The loss brought an end to the high-school student-athlete careers for five IR seniors — Kinsley Hall, Lily Hoban, Jaya Shaub, Jillian Collins and Izzy Wade. The quintet led their teammates to an amazing 19-4 record.
The Indians had not lost a game since April 15, when they dropped a 2-1 decision to Appoquinimink. It was also the first time all season that they had been shut out. The three losses prior to the state final came back with a combined four runs.
“There is not another group of girls that I would rather have leading this team,” Powell said about her seniors. “They had set goals and had gotten all the way to their final one … just came up short. I could not be prouder of all their hard work and leadership all season long.”
The Indians managed just four hits in the game against Caravel, with Sophie Scurci, Macy Blades, Katie McHale and Hall all stroking singles.
Hall took the loss in the circle, going five innings and allowing five runs (three earned) on five hits, while striking out seven and walking just one. She would finish the season with well over 250 strikeouts. Junior Megan Daisey came on in relief to throw an inning, allowing two runs on three hits, with a strikeout.