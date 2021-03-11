The Indian River High School Unified basketball team has made it a habit in the program’s early seasons of getting to the DIAA state playoffs semifinals round.
It has done so again this year, after their 34-31 win over host McKean on Monday, March 8. The Indians entered the game as the No. 3 seed out of the South, while McKean was the No. 2 seed from the North.
IR scored 19 points in the first quarter to jump out to a lead on the Highlanders. Colton Benton and Reece Stone each scored seven points, while Gabe “Big Shot” Mouynivong added five.
The second and third quarters were a struggle, and almost cost the Indians the game, as they managed just two points over the course of 16 minutes.
“I’m really proud of the kids for fighting through that stretch, and then being able to put a strong effort together in the last quarter,” IR head coach Sam O’Shields said. “It was a total team effort. Colton, Reece and Gabe gave us some big efforts on offense. I cannot say it enough how proud I am of all of them.”
The Indians ended their drought with a big fourth-quarter to pull out the win. Stone scored six points, with Mouynivong adding another five. Nariah Showell chipped in her lone basket of the game in that decisive stretch of the fourth quarter.
Stone finished with a team-high 13 points, with Mouynivong at 10 and Benton at 9.
The Indians were set to battle the South’s No. 1 seed, Caesar Rodney, on Wednesday, March 10, (after Coastal Point press time) in one of the two semifinals. The other game was set to pit Seaford — the South’s No. 4 seed — up against Dover, the South’s No. 2 seed, at Dover.
Results from the games will be on our Coastal Point Sports News Facebook page as soon as they become available.
Boys’ basketball
Sallies 70, Indians 29
It was a tough draw for the Indians from the standpoint of having to face the No. 2 team in the state, Salesianum, in the second round of the DIAA State Championship playoffs on Thursday, March 4.
The Sals used a high-pressure defense to force several turnovers by the Indians in the first half, en route to a 42-16 halftime lead, which ultimately proved to be too much for IR to overcome in the 70-29 setback.
Seniors Willem Lambertson and Gage Spinks led the Indians with 11 points each. Brendon Bradford (3), Jamie Burns (2) and Ashton Stephens (2) scored the other points for IR.
Sallies’ Ethan Hinds led all scorers with 17 points, while Rasheen Caulk recorded 16, and Justin Molen chipped in with 11.
The loss brought to an end of the scholastic athletic careers of Lambertson, Spinks, Ja’siah Rounds and Jax Cathell, who are set to graduate this year. The Indians finished the season with a 5-11 overall mark but look like they will be on the upswing for the future, with many close games over the course of the second half of the season.
Girls’ basketball
Mt. Pleasant 61, Indians 23
Playing short-handed, the Indian River girls’ basketball team struggled to find any kind of consistency or flow offensively as Mt. Pleasant rolled to a 61-23 decision over the Indians in the second round of the DIAA state basketball playoffs on Wednesday, March 3.
Mt. Pleasant junior Kaya Frutchman was unstoppable, scoring 30 points herself, while senior Shiani Gordon added 16 more to the offensive outburst for the Green Knights.
“It definitely was a tough one with the twins,” said IR head coach Roger Clay about missing seniors and sisters Lauren and Micayla Meehan due to injury. “The girls played on through it as best we could. I’m still so proud of them for what we’ve accomplished this season.”
In Clay’s first year at the helm, the Indians finished with a 7-8 overall mark, which included a first-round win in the DIAA state playoffs.
Junior Le’Anya Garrison led the Indians with 8 points, while senior Savannah O’Shields added 7. Sophomores Scarlett Dunn and Hope Predoeux each chipped in with 4 points for IR.