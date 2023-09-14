It’s always a good thing to start out a season with some wins, but it’s even more important when doing so with a new coach at the helm. That’s exactly what the Indian River High School field hockey team has done at the start of their 2023 campaign, with a pair of strong wins over Sussex Central and Dover, by scores of 7-0 and 3-1, respectively.
Five different players scored for the Indians in their season-opener against district-rival Central, with Baylie Williamson leading the charges with a hat trick. Macy Blades got IR on the board in the first quarter with her goal.
Williamson scored a pair of goals in the second quarter, sandwiched around a score from Lillyan Merrick. Williamson added her third goal in the third quarter, with Ella Peterson recording a goal of her own less than six minutes later.
Mya Whittington wrapped up the scoring for the Indians in the fourth with the final tally of the game for IR. Williamson added a pair of assists, with Whittington, Blades and Thien Thanh Barends also getting credit for assists.
IR’s Jazmin Mayfield faced just two shots in the contest and turned them both away, including a penalty-stroke shot. The Indians recorded 21 shots in the game and earned nine penalty corner chances.
Against Dover, Williamson again recorded a hat trick, with three straight goals after the Indians fell behind 1-0 in the second quarter. Two minutes after the Senators broke the scoreless tie, Williamson slammed home a shot to tie the score. She would add her second goal of the day less than three minutes later. That proved to be the game-winner for the Indians, but Williamson added an insurance goal for the locals with 3:14 left in the third quarter.
Ella Peterson picked up the assists on the second two Williamson goals. The Indians registered 23 shots in the game to Dover’s five.
IR was scheduled to play at perennial state power and multi-time defending state champion Delmar on Wednesday, Sept. 13, after Coastal Point press time. Another road contest at Conrad School on Monday, Sept. 18, is set to follow before their home opener on Thursday, Sept. 21, against Sussex Tech.
Cross-country
Crandell cruises to win at Lake Forest Invitational
It didn’t take long for Indian River senior Brynn Crandell to assert her dominance on the cross-country circuit. The two-time defending DIAA Division II individual state champion cruised to the win in the Lake Forest Invitational last Saturday, Sept. 9, at Killens Pond State Park.
Crandell finished the course in 18:20, which was 25-seconds faster than Middletown’s Isabelle Walsh, at 18:45. Sussex Academy’s Paige Ballinger was third with a time of 19:33.
IR’s Heather Smyth was 33rd at 25:27, while teammate Leila Hernandez Sandoval was 34th at 25:31. As a team, the girls finished seventh out of 12 teams.
On the boys’ side of things, Cade Donnelly finished in 20th place, with a time of 19:33. Teammates Aiden Magee (20:45), Noah Parks (21:26), Jacob Massey (21:35) and Gavin Harrell (21:39) came in 36th, 44th, 46th and 47th, respectively. As a team, the Indians were sixth out of 13 teams.
The IR boys and girls will next race on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Trap Pond State Park, in a meet against Delmar and Sussex Academy. Their first home meet, on Wednesday, Sept. 13, was postponed.
Boys’ soccer
IR starts season with tie and win
After kicking off their season with a scoreless tie against Newark Charter School, the Indian River High School boys’ soccer team picked up a 2-1 win on the road against Worcester Prep School of Berlin, Md., on Monday, Sept. 11.
Prep got on the board first with their lone goal, in the 15th minute. IR evened the score 10 minutes later, when Deny Cruz-Bonilla found the back of the net on an unassisted tally. Leonardo Chester took a pass from Raul Labarias Veguillas in the 32nd minute and buried his shot past the Fighting Mallards’ goalie for the 2-1 advantage.
It proved to be the only scoring in the game, as both teams’ defenses clamped down on the other team’s offense, limiting scoring chances throughout the second half.
The Indians held a 14-4 advantage in shots for the game and earned eight corner chances to WP’s two. Kai Kelley made three saves to pick up the win for IR.
IR was set to host Henlopen Athletic Conference South Division rival Delmar on Thursday, Sept. 14, after Coastal Point press time.