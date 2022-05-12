It has been a familiar theme this season for the Indian River High School girls’ soccer team when it comes to their matches on the pitch. The IR girls continued their dominant play on Tuesday, May 10, when they routed visiting Sussex Tech, 7-1, on the program’s annual Senior Recognition Night.
Seniors Chloe Beam, Hanna Bird, Hannah Bird, Brynn McCabe and Madison Tipton were all honored on the evening, which was made even more special with the win in their final regular-season home contest.
The Indians scored once in the first half before adding six more in the second to cruise to the Henlopen Athletic Conference divisional crossover win over the Ravens.
Freshman Sophie Scurci scored four more times in the game, including the first one of the contest, in the first half at the 38-minute mark. For the season, Scurci has 25 goals in what has been a remarkable freshman season so far.
Sophie Scurci also scored the second, fourth and fifth goals of the game for IR, while registering an assist (her 6th on the year) on her sister Bella’s goal — the game’s final tally — in the 78th minute. Bella Scurci has 13 goals and 5 assists this season. The dynamic duo have combined for 38 goals and 11 assists overall.
Hannah Bird scored in the 71st minute while also picking up a pair of assists as well. McCabe scored the game’s third goal, with Carley Topper also being credited with an assist in the contest.
The Indians held a 19-12 advantage in shots for the game, with both teams tied 2-2 in corner chances. IR goalie Alex Davidson made 8 saves to earn the win again.
Three road matches remain on the schedule for the Indians, starting with a trip north to Archmere Academy on Thursday, May 12, after Coastal Point press time. They will close out the regular season at Laurel on Tuesday, May 17, and at Newark on Wednesday, May 18.
Baseball
Indians suffer disappointing loss to Laurel
Junior Chance Hocker was dealing through the first six innings of the Indians’ game against Laurel on Thursday, May 5. The right-hander threw a shutout at the Bulldogs over the course of 92 pitches, allowing just two hits while striking out nine. He left the game with what appeared to be a comfortable 5-0 lead.
However, the bullpen couldn’t close it out, as Colby Willey didn’t record an out in the five batters he faced, walking two, hitting one and allowing a pair of hits. All five of those batters would later score when Jamison Bender followed him with three more hits, including the game-winning walk-off single that left the Indians stunned in disbelief with the 6-5 loss.
The setback ended a three-game win streak by IR and had them eyeing a possible first-round playoff home game in the DIAA State Championship playoffs. Now, they will need to win their final three games to ensure at least a favorable seed and first-round matchup.
To do that, they will need to beat Newark Charter (8-6), Sussex Academy (7-9) and Newark (6-8) over the final week of the season. At 10-5, the Indians could still set themselves up for success and wipe away the disappointment of that Laurel loss with three straight wins.
Roman Keith continued his All-State-caliber season with another 3-for-4 day at the plate, with a double, run scored and RBI. Bender and Finn Hanley each also contributed a pair of hits in the game, with Bender adding an RBI. Ben Cordrey scored twice for IR, with Willey adding a double and two RBIs.