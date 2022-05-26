They’ve played very good baseball all season long, having never lost two games in a row. They’ve beaten some strong opponents that have also found their way into the DIAA State Baseball Championship bracket, just as they have, as the No. 14 seed.
The Indian River High School baseball team is ready, and they were set this week to start the “next” season off with a home game, hosting No. 19 seed Newark Charter on Thursday, May 26, at 4 p.m. (after Coastal Point press time).
Manager Steve Longo and his team defeated the Patriots back on Friday, May 13, by a score of 5-0. That was up in Newark. This time, the teams will battle on the friendly confines of the field at Indian River.
The Indians — 13-5 overall on the regular season — have a strong group of seniors and juniors who have led the way this season. The team as a whole is batting .351 on the year, with junior Roman Keith leading the way at .526. Classmate Ben Cordrey is second at .426, while senior Frank Bunting is third at .420.
Keith has been the most complete hitter for the Indians all season long, leading the squad in hits (30), singles (19), triples (3), home runs (3) and RBIs (30). With 5 doubles, he is second on the team to Cordrey, who has 6.
Cordrey and Keith are quite the dynamic duo at the top of the lineup, with both players generally batting in the 2- and 3-holes for IR. Freshman Jace Jarmon has been the leadoff man, setting the table at the top of the lineup. He has played in all 18 games for the Indians this year, as have Cordrey and Keith, while posting a .358 batting average with 24 hits (3 doubles), 24 runs scored and 10 RBIs. He also had a team-best 7 stolen bases.
Bunting was the team’s clean-up 4-hole hitter most of the season, and he proved to be invaluable also as a pitcher for the team. At the plate, he batted .420 with 21 hits, which included 5 doubles, 14 runs scored and 13 RBIs. On the bump, he covered 28.1 innings in his six starts. He went 3-0 with a 1.73 ERA, allowing just 19 hits, while offsetting 17 walks with 31 strikeouts.
Junior Chance Hocker was the team’s pitching leader overall, with a 1.25 ERA over his team-best 39.1 innings pitched. He went just 2-1 in his 7 starts, and had an amazing 65 strikeouts versus just 23 walks.
The Indians also rely on the likes of Finn Hanley, Trey Hill, Colton Benton, Chase Ruley, Vincent Kreiser and Colby Willey. They also get contributions from Jack Williamson, Jamison Bender, Joshua Townsend and Austin Grise.
Newark Charter started out the season strong, with a five-game win streak. However, they would struggle to find any type of consistency the rest of the way. After their five-game streak to start the season, the Patriots would lose three straight. They then closed out the season with five straight losses, before an 8-6 win over Concord in their finale, to finish at 9-9.
The Indians’ five losses this season all came by one run, coming against No. 24 seed Woodbridge (1-0), No. 1 seed Cape Henlopen (8-7), No. 17 seed Lake Forest (3-2), No. 7 seed Delmar (1-0) and No. 22 seed Laurel (6-5). IR has scored 9.3 runs per game this year, while allowing just 2.3.
The winner of the IR-NC battle will travel to take on No. 3 seed Appoquinimink on Saturday, May 28, at 1 p.m.