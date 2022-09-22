Something special is happening.
The girls’ volleyball program at Indian River High School is once again taking root as a perennial winner. Last year’s 6-9 won-lost mark was a mere oddity.
Proof of that arrived last Saturday, when IR put on a scintillating display of outstanding individual and team volleyball.
They stunned a squad ranked among the state’s top five teams, visiting Wilmington Ursuline, by a 3-1 score.
Two years ago, the 11-3 Indians reached the state quarterfinals before bowing to finalist Padua Academy. This year’s group is serving notice that another title run may be in the works.
Saturday’s verdict was impressive, thanks to the variety of contributors and the skills they displayed.
Junior setter Taylor Conaway contributed 37 assists and 12 digs, while senior outside hitter Camryn Ehlers exploded for 20 digs and 13 kills. Senior outside hitter Madison Geppi erupted for a team-leading 15 kills, and senior outside hitter/libero Mya MacDonald added 10 digs. And senior middle hitter Scarlett Dunn, not to be outdone, provided additional support with her 11 kills.
“Each of our players showed up ready to play on Saturday,” said Indians’ head coach Brigid Wolfgang, in her second season as the Indians’ bench boss. “Madison Geppi has worked hard to improve her game physically with her approach and attack, and mentally with her ball placement and adjusting as needed. You can see it paid off in her stats.
“Camryn Ehlers had more touches than I’ve ever seen a single player have in four sets, whether it was digs, kills, assists, saving a shanked ball or sending a free ball to the strategically perfect location. Taylor Conaway kept the team moving offensively with her sets, and she ran some great plays that reflected the faster-paced game we are developing.
“Our [middle hitters] played aggressively on the net, making sure that at no point we lost steam or momentum,” added Wolfgang, whose team had marked a 3-0 victory over visiting Lake Forest on Thursday, Sept. 15. “Our back row was fearless and worked together tirelessly to cover the court and make the necessary good passes to run our offense and win. What was really noticeable, though, was the leadership, fight and encouragement of each and every player — whether on the court or on the bench — to make that win possible.”
The Indians took the initiative on Saturday, jumping in front of the Raiders (2-1) with victories in the opening two sets, 25-22 and 25-23. After Ursuline won the third match 25-21, the Indians completed the upset with a 25-19 win in the fourth set.
“We played a great game,” said Wolfgang after IR improved to 3-1 on the young season. “And, being an alum of Ursuline’ Academy and a member of its volleyball program myself, it was extra-sweet!
“I am extremely proud of the volleyball skills, teamwork, connection and grit that our team showed,” added Wolfgang. “In preparation for this and other high-level matches, we have been improving how we communicate and work together as a team to increase the speed and depth of our game. Regardless of scores, outcomes or records, we are working to consistently play volleyball that we are proud of, and that is exactly what happened Saturday. It was great volleyball, smart volleyball, and it was fun.”
It also indicated that Indian River may be poised to enter the stratosphere occupied by those blue-chip girls’ volleyball programs.
“When I played at Ursuline many years ago, there were a few volleyball programs that were consistently in the top three, which included St. Mark’s, Ursuline and Padua Academy,” coach Wolfgang said. “It’s exciting to see how, over the years, great volleyball programs have spread throughout the state. Schools like Smyrna, Caesar Rodney, Cape Henlopen and Dover are developing a high level of volleyball program and are getting more recognition. It felt like Saturday’s win was a reflection, and a celebration, of that growth.”