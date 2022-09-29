That sickening sensation in the stomach was returning.
The 0-2 Indians had opened a 28-7 lead over visiting Division 2A opponent Wilmington Brandywine thanks to four enormous, highlight film-worthy plays by their offense and defense.
But the 0-2 Bulldogs were rallying. They benefited from an IR special-teams fumble, a struggling Indians’ offense that could not maintain possession and manage the game clock, and an errant snap in punt formation that gave the visitors one last regulation time possession on a very short field.
The confident, athletic visitors were threatening to tie the score and force overtime.
That’s when senior defensive back Hayden Hall came up with the biggest play of the game.
Of the season, actually.
The senior two-way talent leaped high into the air deep in the end zone and recorded his second interception of the game to preserve a 28-20 victory.
“We needed that win,” said Indian River football head coach Phil Townsend. “Brandywine is a Division 2 school” — with a larger enrollment than Division I Indian River — “which gave us four points for the win, plus two bonus points,” he noted of eventual post-season rankings. “They have many good athletes, and we did a good job preventing big, explosive plays.”
They also did a marvelous job of making their own key plays.
Indian River scored its first points of the season thanks to an offensive uprising in the second quarter, to carry a 14-0 lead into intermission.
Freshman Dylan Grise, making his first varsity start at quarterback, hit junior wide receiver Rashad Hopkins with a 9-yard strike, to make it 7-0 with 10:01 remaining. Hall, the feature back workhorse, who finished with a season-high 89 yards on 22 carries, doubled the lead with a scintillating 6-yard tally, highlighted by two broken tackles, at 6:21 before halftime.
The Indians opened a three-TD lead thanks to a pair of game-changing defensive plays in the third quarter. Senior defensive back Ashton Stephens stripped Brandywine’s Terrence Roberson of the ball on a sweep left and raced 46 yards unchallenged to make it 21-0 just over two minutes into the second half.
After the Bulldogs cut the deficit to 21-7 on a 1-yard TD run by senior running back Terrence Roberson, Hall picked off senior quarterback Michael Catalano’s screen toss attempt and raced 35 yards untouched for the pick-six and a 28-7 Indians lead.
“Hayden and Ashton are both seniors with a ton of game experience,” said Townsend. “They each have an eye for the ball, and both are playmakers. They both played a great football game on both sides of the ball. Those are the kind of plays that we missed the first two weeks of the season.”
But the Bulldogs didn’t make things easy for IR. Brandywine cut the Indians’ lead to 28-13 after Catalano hit junior Crisdon Wright on an 8-yard TD strike with 10:55 left in the fourth quarter. After IR fumbled the ensuing kickoff, Roberson completed a short drive with a 13-yard scoring run that tightened the nerves at 28-20.
Hall’s timely pick was the exclamation point to an enormous night of big plays turned in by the Indians’ defense.
“Our defense was on the field a lot in the second half,” said Townsend. “We were rotating guys all night on the defensive line, at linebacker and in the secondary, which allowed us to continue to play well in the second half.”
Hall finished with a team-high nine tackles, a pass breakup, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries, while sophomore linebacker (and quarterback) Trey Hill contributed eight stops.
“Trey made his first start at middle linebacker and played really well,” said Townsend. “He had two assists on tackles, two tackles for loss, and a blocked point after touchdown” after the Bulldogs’ second touchdown.
The Indians’ defensive hit-parade also included six tackles and a fumble recovery by Stephens, five stops by Austin Grise and a fumble recovery by Hopkins.
“Our defense kept a very explosive, athletic Brandywine offense to 98 yards rushing and 52 yards passing,” said Townsend. “Our defense will need to be ready to go into battle the next two weeks with high-scoring Seaford and St. Elizabeth on the schedule.” (Seaford has 166 points and a 4-0 record overall, while St. Elizabeth has 101 points and a 3-0 overall mark.)
Offensively, the Indians totaled 112 yards, including 61 on the ground. Quarterback Grise did a great job of getting rid of the ball in a collapsing pocket in the first half. He finished with seven completions (all before halftime) in 12 attempts for 51 yards. Receivers Hopkins (30 receiving yards) and senior Ja’chi Duncan (11 yards) each made three catches.
“Dylan will only improve each week with more game experience,” said Townsend. “As a freshman, he has done a great job” in his two appearances.
Next up: Indians visit Seaford
The Indians (1-2 overall, and 0-1 in Division I, District 2) will visit high-scoring Seaford this Friday night in a crucial Division I/District 2 showdown, beginning at 7 p.m.
The Blue Jays (4-0 overall, 1-0 Division I, District 2) are coming off a 50-13 Homecoming victory over District 2 rival Polytech last Friday night.
“Seaford has a large majority of its starters back from last season, and they have had a great season so far,” said Townsend. “They are well-coached and will be looking for revenge from last year’s game,” which was won by host Indian River, 35-6. “We will need to get better this week in practice and limit mistakes. It should be a great game.”