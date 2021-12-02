Indian River High School football seniors Dalton Hall (24) and T.J. Burke (55) both played big parts in the Indians' 36-0 win over St. Andrew's School last weekend. Dalton Hall had 129 yards on 15 carries, with a touchdown, while Burke made seven tackles and had a sack on defense. Burke was also the lead blocker on offense, opening holes for Hall and the rest of the IR running backs as the team amassed 404 yards of total offense in the win.