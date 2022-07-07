He became the Indian River High School student-athlete whom every coach could count upon.
When head basketball coach Devin Mann needed a crucial basket, he let Josh Townsend hit that jumper.
If head baseball coach Steve Longo needed a reliable relief pitcher, he turned to Townsend to pitch IR out of a jam.
Whenever head football coach Phil Townsend (no relation) needed a good hands receiver, he instructed his quarterback to toss it to Townsend.
“Josh is a competitor and an overall exceptional athlete,” football coach Townsend said of the 6-foot-3 mainstay who contributed six catches for 121 yards and a touchdown grab to IR’s 2021 DIAA playoff run. “He’s a baseball player at heart, but he excelled in football, too. He’s an overall great kid who has a bright future” in baseball, he said, “because of his work ethic.”
A recent Class of 2022 Indian River High School graduate, Josh Townsend is the type of player — in any sport — who completes a coach’s lineup. Throughout his career, which culminated in 2022 in his baseball squad’s second straight playoff appearance, he provided the type of physical and mental skills reflective of a tough, well-prepared and ultra-competitive athlete.
“I pride myself on being a dedicated athlete who is committed to winning,” said Townsend, who earned Second Team All Henlopen Conference football accolades after helping the Indians to their first postseason berth in nine seasons. “When I’m out on the field or on the court, I try to make an example for my teammates by giving maximum effort both in games, and at practice.”
Longo, who has taken the Indians’ baseball to the postseason each of his first two years, cited Townsend for his leadership in the dugout and on the field.
“I’ve had the pleasure to watch him grow into a great baseball player and, more importantly, into a great young man,” said Longo, the Henlopen Conference’s 2021 Coach of the Year. “I am so proud and happy for him to continue his career playing the sport he loves. He is a part of a group that changed this Indian River baseball program for years to come. His commitment, his grit, and his desire to be coached and wanting to learn is what made Josh great.”
Mann, the Indian River head basketball boss, also appreciated Townsend’s take-charge attitude and skills in the locker room and on the hardwood during practices and the heat of game action.
“He was a three-year varsity athlete who understood expectations, and served as our captain this year,” said coach Mann. “He brought us energy and effort every game. I never had to question his effort. He would give us everything he had.
“He also was our best communicator, which is something we struggled with as a team all year,” added Mann. “He’s a great kid who has a bright future. I’m extremely proud of him and his growth, and I look forward to the many accomplishments he will continue to have in life and on the baseball field.”
The challenge of managing athletics and academics
Josh Townsend was also a standout away from the diamond, enrolling in Advanced Placement (AP) classes and earning honor-roll kudos.
The challenge of simultaneously managing one’s responsibilities in both athletics and academics isn’t an easy one. Achieving balance and success in both requires a stubborn desire to manage yourself.
“It is very challenging being able to manage both sports and academics, as well as making time for my family, especially when you consider the time required year-round,” he said. “It takes a lot of commitment and hard work. But in the end, all the memories and moments that you create with your teammates and coaches make it all worth the effort and organization.”
Speaking of teammates — Townsend maintains a tremendous appreciation for all of his Indians’ colleagues across three different sports.
“I’ve been able to play with some of my best friends, as well as make bonds with teammates on and off the field.” These are relationships, the 18-year-old resident of Selbyville said, “that I will carry with me into college and beyond. Sports can bring different groups of people together for one common goal, and the bonds you can make with your teammates are some of the most important things that you can get out of sports,”
That multitude of teammates has helped Townsend create some unforgettable memories at Indian River High School.
“I’d say winning the Henlopen Conference baseball championship,” in 2021, with a 2-1 victory over Sussex Tech on May 14, 2021, “ranks right up there,” said Townsend, who was born in Salisbury, Md., of his top memory. “Defeating Sussex Central on Senior Night after we debuted our new basketball jerseys is another great memory,” he added of the 47-40 Indians win on Feb. 15. “And so is catching a touchdown pass against First State Military Academy,” he said of the 25-yarder from QB Ryan Sheerer in a 34-0 win on Oct. 30, 2021.
Taking the next step
Townsend is taking his next big step beginning this fall, when he goes on to study and play baseball at the College of Mount St. Vincent in the Bronx, New York. He said he is extremely thankful to the multitude of coaches — one in particular — who have helped put him in position to succeed at the next level.
“Ever since Coach Mann took over as the head coach of the basketball team during my sophomore year, he has been there for me, in and out of the classroom,” said Townsend. “And still, even after my last game on the court, he has still been there for me.
“One thing that separates Coach Mann from everyone else is that — no matter what — he is really with you,” added Townsend. “He always has the best interest in his players, and he is a great leader. I know he wants to continue coaching in college and, hopefully, on the professional level. And, the way he has made an impact on my life, I 100-percent believe that he can.”
Townsend has also benefited from his family’s support that began “throughout my childhood. My parents taught me to stay persistent and to never stop working hard,” he noted of his mother, Michelle Townsend, and father, Ronnie Townsend. “They’ve taught me a great work ethic.”