Being a high school cheerleader isn’t all about looks — it’s about preparation, performance and coordination.
Truth be told, the Indian River High School cheerleading team that will perform on the sidelines at the school’s first football playoff game since 2013 when the Indians kickoff against St. Andrew’s next Saturday, Nov. 27, are among the school’s best athletes.
While a wide receiver who runs a crossing pattern must grab onto an oblong football speeding through the air while simultaneously absorbing hard, split-second body contact, the cheerleader must be strong, quick and coordinated enough to reliably serve as a member of the base to support their flyer’s weight and liftoff. In addition, the flyer must be able to climb and stand atop several pairs of reliable hands before performing their jump.
“I believe cheerleaders are among the best athletes, because they’re participating in one of the most physical sports there is,” said Kaitlyn Donofrio, who is in her eighth season as the cheerleading coach at Indian River High. “They use every part of their bodies, between jumping, tumbling and, most of all, stunting. “I always compare it to gymnastics, just without the equipment,” she added. “It’s also it’s one of the most team-oriented sports, because we need everyone there to be able to do the stunts and pyramids.”
Frequently referred to as one of the most physically challenging activities, cheerleading builds strength, coordination and flexibility. It also provides a team-based activity that enhances self-confidence and leadership skills. Most of the cheer dances enable participants to coordinate with each other’s steps and maintain uniformity. Cheerleaders use stretching as the main element of their practice to gradually build flexibility before and after cheering.
“My favorite [football] cheer is the ‘tackle,’ because of all the different motions,” said IR junior cheerleader Cynthia Figueroa. “It’s not only the arms. We also squat and use different motions.”
Firing up the crowd
Just like the athletes for whom they cheer, IR’s cheerleaders also experience gameday butterflies in their stomachs.
“I’m really nervous in the beginning,” said senior team captain Leslie Cordoba, who calls the team’s cheers throughout their performances. “Then, I calm down because I know my [cheer] team is capable of anything we set our minds to.”
As crowd leaders, the cheerleading team provides a connection between the spectators and the football team. Sometimes, a crowd can provide energy and enthusiasm to inspire and rally the gridiron performers to play better, and every cheerleader has a basic knowledge of the sport for which they are cheering, enabling them to choose and perform a pertinent sideline chant.
“I believe that we really add something to the gameday experience,” said sophomore Kelly Hitch. “I feel like we really hype” the spectators “when we perform, especially when I’m a flyer,” she added of the performers who are elevated into the air by teammates before jumping, or “flying.” “I really enjoy flying, and learning new tricks.”
Spirit-raisers
Indian River cheerleaders are also spirit-raisers, as they promote and spread school pride. When the Indians score a touchdown, the cheer squad displays its enthusiasm by waving pompoms, yelling and celebrating. If spirit is low, cheerleaders attempt to increase excitement by initiating a sideline chant and executing stunts, jumps, tumbling or pyramids.
Figueroa said just seeing the crowd “gets us really excited, and the feeling of suspense is there as everyone on the [cheer] team gets pumped to perform. I love the dancing and the jumping,” she said, “because it [enhances] the school spirit we feel, and the excitement of performing. I believe our [cheer] team really brings the students and spectators a lot of spirit and hope because they see how much fun we have performing. I believe our role is important because we are the spirit of the school as we bring everyone together.”
Donofrio emphasizes that her cheerleaders’ most important role is to “bring the student body and community together” at sporting events and pep rallies. “We strive to get [spectators] engaged in the football game and in our cheers and chants,” said Donofrio, a native of Baltimore who was a member of the cheerleading teams at Perry Hall and Stephen Decatur high schools. “We are there to really help and [cheer on] the football team, and make the experience enjoyable for everyone.”
Anatomy of a stunt — the base
One of the most picturesque and intriguing maneuvers performed by a cheerleading team is the stunt, which could involve tumbling, mounting, a pyramid or a toss. The team members positioned on the bottom of a stunt, or pyramid, must be strong and steady in order to hold and lift the feet of the flyer.
“To be safe, it is important for me to stretch and warm up to ensure that the flyer doesn’t get hurt,” said junior base member Zoe Tuttle. “Everyone on the team must be on the same page before ever trying to stunt, and each individual must know what they need to do to be safe and successful. If you skip that part, it can cause confusion, and that’s when people can get hurt. This takes focus, determination and perseverance from all the team members to make everything as perfect as possible.
“For me as a base, my main thought is to not let my flyer fall,” Tuttle added. “I don’t want anyone to get hurt, especially because of something I did incorrectly. Before stunting, I consider any feedback my coach has given me and focus on what I’m about to do, such as where to grab or how to move my hands. I also think about how I can help the other base or back spot, as well as the flyer, so they can successfully do their parts. We have to look out for one another and work together to make sure our stunt is the best it can be. During stunting, I try to remain confident and trust myself and my teammates.”
Anatomy of a stunt — the jump
The flyer is the focal point of the stunt — the person who stands atop the base and completes the pyramid. The term “flyer” is derived by the stunt’s main goal of “flying” back down to safety in the arms of the base members.
“I know that I have to hit” or successfully complete, “this stunt because I know I can do it,” said junior Mel Melber. “I have to be confident and be the best that I can be. I also have to stay focused, smile and look pretty up in the air. When comes to being safe and successful when flying, the most important thing to ensure that you are right is squeeze all your muscles, squeeze your ankles in, so you don’t end up falling and hurting yourself or your bases.
“Don’t think that you can’t do it,” Melber added. “Because if you aren’t confident in yourself when you’re flying, it’s not going to hit, and you will psych yourself out. Another thing you have to do is [practice repeatedly] with your stunt group and bases, because you have to work together to get that stunt up in the air and hit. By doing this, you need to help push off from your bases and make sure you distribute your weight evenly between them. From my experience, it feels really, really good to hit your stunts.”
Following a strong ‘playbook’
While the football team on the field runs plays that are scripted, the IR cheerleaders also have a strong “playbook” from which to choose their cheers and moves.
“We have many sideline cheers, some for the defense and some for when the offense is on the field,” said Coach Donofrio. “We even have ones that get the crowd involved. We also try to [create] dances to the songs that the school band is plays during the game, along with cheers that we perform with tumbles and stunts. Hopefully, we are entertaining the crowd.”
The IR cheerleaders’ “playbook” may include back handsprings (backwards jump onto the hands, then a quick push from hands to feet), stunts (which involve tumbling, mounting, a pyramid or toss), motions (set position of the arms), jumps (both feet leave the ground), stunting (any skill or feat involving tumbling, mounting, a pyramid or toss that requires teamwork) and tumbling (a gymnastics skill used in a cheer, dance or to motivate the crowd).
Figueroa, who is in her third year of performing for the cheer squad, said she appreciates the opportunity to continually learn something new from each performance.
“I think the past three years have shown me something new each season, and I’m excited to see what my senior year brings,” she said of next year’s season. “I love every one of [my teammates], and I’m glad we support each other equally.”
The IR cheer team also includes hard-working student-athletes such as freshmen Christine Coleman, Sage Delricco, Natalie Nearey and Alana Tedesco; sophomores Olivia Clark, Madelyn Class, Daisey Dominguez, Jillian Lebling and Yislin Osorto; and juniors Ashley Gracia, Mallory Justice, Christie Nicholson and Haley Tamayo.
The Indian River cheer squad has a close, mutually appreciative relationship with its coach.
“We all enjoy giving a big shout out to coach Donofrio” during practices and games, said sophomore Lilly Johnson. “We wouldn’t be able to do our stunts as well as we do if she wasn’t there to guide us.”
Donofrio, who has built a successful program at IR, can boast of several Indians alumni who have cheered or are currently cheering at the collegiate level. She began cheerleading at the age of 6 for several Baltimore-area recreational and all-star teams. So intense was her love of cheering that she received private training from Towson University coaches and student-athletes.