The overhand serve from Indian River High School senior Carson Barnes flew over the net and changed direction slightly.
The serve, propelled by the lanky 6-foot-4 Barnes, handcuffed a Delaware Military Academy student athlete, who could merely redirect the missile-like delivery out-of-bounds.
The point provided an appropriate exclamation mark that clinched the fourth set, 25-14, and enabled the Indians to dramatically unseat the defending state champion Seahawks, 3-1, on Thursday, May 19, in the 2022 DIAA state boys’ volleyball championship showdown.
The ace serve touched off an emotional celebration as players, coaches and spectators converged onto the floor like a jubilant swarm of bees.
The championship is IR’s second in its five-year existence and four years of competition, the 2020 season having been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“To beat Delaware Military Academy in the finals after they eliminated us last year in the semis was a great feeling,” said Barnes, who in 2022 earned his second straight Delaware Volleyball Coaches Association Player of the Year award. “We really fought for this, and the whole team came through.”
Carson Barnes’ father and the team’s head coach, Jim Barnes, admitted that this year’s team “was built to win a state championship. That was our goal. We were either going to win it or have fun trying,” said Coach Barnes. “So, the regular season was about getting better as a team for the playoffs, and then to win the championship.”
Things didn’t look particularly promising at the outset of the championship showdown. For the third straight match against DMA, the Indians (15-3) fell behind, losing the first set, 25-20.
Between the first and second sets, coach Barnes reminded his team that they might want to avoid playing from a 2-0 deficit. Trailing two sets to none, the Indians had gone on to rally before losing 3-2 to DMA in last spring’s state semifinal (May 18, 2021), and during the 2022 regular season on March 30.
The Green & Gold responded to the reminder by winning the second set, 25-23, to tie the match at one set apiece.
Carson Barnes contributed 27 kill shots and 16 digs against a talented DMA squad. Senior setting expert Gustavo Rivera notched 26 assists and 11 digs. Seniors Finn Bellistri and Jonathan Atkins each contributed five rejections to the block party.
Catching fire before the postseason
Winning a state championship didn’t seem very likely on May 4, after the Indians lost their third match — something they’d never done in their previous three seasons of competition.
A 3-0 loss at Salesianum on May 4 dropped IR’s record to an unspectacular 7-3. Previously, they’d lost to DMA at home and to Wilmington Charter on the road.
Fortunately for the Indians, they caught fire right before the postseason to win their last five matches and the school’s second boys’ volleyball title.
Fueling the late-season rally were several key moves undertaken by Coach Barnes and his assistant, Jay Clark. The Indians moved Bellistri from setter to an opposite hitting position after realizing Rivera’s improvement and mastery of the setting technique.
Atkins returned from a mid-season injury to his middle hitting post, while junior Caleb Galbreath became a dominant shot-blocker and kill-shot artist.
Senior libero Jimmy Osman continued to improve, and the Indians benefited by improved play from senior Blake Morgan, juniors Connor Bird and Jordy Estrada, and sophomore Grason Howard.
“Once the tournament began, our team’s players really focused on finding a way to win,” said Clark. “It didn’t matter who made the play as long as one of them did.”
“We didn’t have such a dominant or experienced team, and we had to work hard on improving the new players and putting them in the right places to give us the best chance to win,” said Coach Barnes. “Then we had to grind out playoff wins in matches where we lost a set or [sets] that we won by only two points against Cape Henlopen,” in a 33-31 victory.
The season-ending five-game march to the title began with a 3-0 victory in the regular season finale at Smyrna on May 6. Once they reached the postseason, the Green & Gold appeared to accelerate to another gear.
They made short work of visiting Mount Pleasant, 3-0, in the opening round of the playoffs on May 11.
Their quarterfinal battle at Cape Henlopen the following evening was a hotly contested affair, a classic in the making.
“Our players’ winning attitudes helped carry our team through the victory over Cape — the longest game I’ve ever been a part of in more than 50 years of playing and coaching competitive volleyball,” said Clark. “Our 33-31 win in the fourth set,” he said of Indian River’s 3-1 triumph at Cape Henlopen, “convinced our athletes that we were the number one team in Delaware. To illustrate how good Cape was, they scored 101 points in four sets and still lost to our team.”
In the state semifinal, Indian River reached the program’s second title match in its last three years of competition by walking into the hallowed Salesianum High School gymnasium and upsetting the 17-0 Sallies, 3-1, on Tuesday, May 17.
For the four-match postseason, Carson Barnes finished with 105 kills, 12 blocks and 55 digs. Galbreath had 16 blocks, while Adkins added 12. Rivera had 139 assists, while Osman added 44 dogs.
“We were on a mission to win it in 2019, and we did it in a dominant way,” Coach Barnes said of his Indians’ team that won all 13 of its games. “That first IR state championship team had more experienced players and was more dominant. We only lost two sets all season (one each to Wilmington Charter and Salesianum) and then beat the Sallies in three straight sets in the championship match.”
The five-year old Indian River High School boys’ volleyball team reached the state semifinal their inaugural season of 2018, and again in 2021.
“This year our goal was not an easy one, but it was attainable,” said the coach of the state championship. “We had a plan and we worked it to perfection. It wasn’t easy beating Cape at Cape, beating the Sallies at Salesianum, and then DMA for the championship,” but that was how they had to accomplish their goal. “And, after a rough start — mission accomplished!”