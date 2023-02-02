The return bus ride from Laurel High School to Indian River was a relatively short one on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
That was fortunate for the IR boys’ basketball squad, which dropped a 77-31 verdict to a talented Bulldog team.
Laurel erupted for leads of 19-8 after one quarter, 37-18 at intermission and 65-26 after three periods. The Bulldogs were led by senior Kylse Wilson’s 18 points and 15 more from junior Dontarius Jones. Senior Corey Mumford added 14 points, while freshman Khalid Burton chipped in with 11 markers.
The Indians were led by senior Jamaal Jones with 10 points. Senior leading scorer Brendon Bradford added nine markers.
Laurel improved to 11-3 overall and 10-1 in Henlopen Conference competition.
The Indians fell to 10-5 overall and 6-5 in conference play.
Indian River 63, Newark Charter 49
For the second time this season, the Indians hit double figures for three-point shooting accuracy.
Indian River (10-4 overall) connected for 11 treys in their 63-49 non-conference victory over visiting Newark Charter on Friday, Jan. 27. The Indians previously scored a season-high 13 three-point buckets in a 69-53 Henlopen Conference victory over host Delmar on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
The triumph was the Indians’ third straight and sixth in their last seven games. The Green & Gold also equaled their victory total of the 2021-2022 season.
A quartet of seniors led the long distance hit parade. Leading scorer Brendon Bradford led IR with 16 points, while Jamie Bender added 14. Bender was the three-point shooting star, with four, while Bradford, Jones and senior Andrew Burns (seven points) each had two buckets from beyond the arc.
The Indians led 15-4 after one quarter, 31-15 at intermission and 51-30 after three stanzas.
Senior Sean Locks led Newark Charter (6-6 overall) with a game high 22 points, while senior Ty-Jonathan Williams added 11 markers.