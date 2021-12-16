The Indian River High School boys’ basketball team produced a resounding 57-44 victory over visiting Arcadia last Thursday, Dec. 9, before falling at Seaford on Tuesday, Dec. 14, by a score of 79-56.
The Indians outplayed Arcadia (from Oak Hall, Va.), jumping out to a 17-5 lead on the strength of gritty defense and outstanding outside shooting. They continued to play outstanding basketball en route to a 30-13 halftime advantage.
“I was proud of our team because we put together a great defensive first half,” said IR boys’ basketball head coach Devin Mann. “Keeping [Arcadia] to 13 points and a very low shooting percentage was great for our confidence.
“I heard more communication [between Indians’ teammates] than normal, and that led to us working together, which is what we have to do,” he added. “Jamie Bender gave us an early offensive start with eight points in the first quarter, and I was pleased with Cole Donnelly leading us in scoring” with a team-high 13 points.
Indian River led 36-13 after three periods and maintained control of the game during a 21-21 final period. Coach Mann adeptly made use of football players Laron Horsely (five points), and Tristen Hood (four) and Josh Townsend (two) who had each returned from a football team that reached the Division 1A state semifinals before losing to eventual champion Laurel.
The Indians also received an outstanding performance from sophomore Rashad Hopkins, who added 10 points.
“Rashad has been impressive to start the season, and is proving to be a key piece to our early success,” said Mann.
In the Henlopen Conference setback at Seaford, junior Brendan Bradford returned from the injured list to lead Indian River with 16 points, while senior Jamie Burns added 13.
Indian River Unified basketball wins opener
The Indian River Unified basketball team won their opener, 42-32, at Milford last Thursday, Dec. 9. The Indians jumped out to a 13-8 lead after one quarter and led 24-20 at the half. They used a 10-2 third session to increase their lead and withstand a comeback attempt by the Buccaneers.
Senior Matt Engel led all scorers with 17 points, while senior Gabe Mouynivong added 14. Freshman Elmer Hernandez added nine points by nailing a trio of shots from beyond the arc.
“It was nice to get off to a great start,” said head coach Sam O’Shields. “We have three new players who really helped us win this game.”