Fort Miles’ inaugural “Run through History” 5K Run Walk will take place on Sunday, May 7, at Cape Henlopen State Park. The race’s start time is at 9 a.m., followed by a post-race party at The Overlook, the Fort Miles events venue overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. The after-party will be hosted by Big Oyster Brewery and feature light food and beverages.
Proceeds from the “Run through History” 5K Run Walk benefit Fort Miles Museum, which shares personal stories of defending coastal Delaware by U.S. military forces and civilians, and how their actions shaped and influenced community life in Delaware. The museum is housed in a unique World War II coastal battery complex that served an important role in that war, the Cold War period and beyond.
The signature exhibit — the 16-inch “Big Mo” gun, was in position on the U.S.S. Missouri when the Japanese surrendered and ended the war in the pacific.
“Fort Miles Museum is very pleased and excited to host this inaugural 5K run walk, and we thank our event partners, Delaware State Parks and Races2Run and all the event sponsors who have stepped up to make this great event possible,” said Jim Pierce, president of Fort Miles Museum.
The pre-registration entry fee is $30 (available until Friday, May 5, at noon). The same-day entry fee is $35, and registration starts at 8 a.m. on the day of the race. Post-race party guest tickets are also available ($15 before May 7 and $20 on May 7.) To register and for more details, go to: www.Races2Run.com.
Some of the event sponsors to date include Jack Lingo Realtor, Dewey Beach Lions Club, Ørsted and Atlantic Liquors. There are still race sponsorship opportunities available for area businesses. For more information and a sponsorship packet, contact Kay Wheatley at Blessedat201@aol.com.