Following the sudden passing of Dave Ashby back in October 2019, family and friends were looking for ways to honor him posthumously for his love of the outdoors and of Dewey Beach.
Together, they figured they would put together a 5K run/walk race, and the inaugural event is slated to take place next Saturday, Oct. 2, in Dewey Beach, at 9 a.m. It will start and end at the Rusty Rudder, which is also serving as host of the event’s after-party and awards ceremony.
Ashby was a Dewey Beach resident and was only 28 when he passed away peacefully in his sleep, due to an undiagnosed cardiac arrhythmia. The night he died, he had come home from work, showered and laid down to text some friends. The next morning, his nephew had sent him a message but didn’t hear back from his uncle. Ashby’s brother Mike went to the house and found him the next day.
Laura Ashby, Dave Ashby’s mother, said her son was a “big, strong kid,” and was up and out-the-door every day at 6 a.m. for his job as a construction manager. She said that he loved Dewey, and spent much of his free time renovating his home on Bellevue Street.
“He was hilarious, with a great sense of humor, a good listener and friend,” Laura said. “When you met him, you remembered him because of the way he made you feel. He made you feel important.”
There are more than 356,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests (OHCA) annually in the U.S. — nearly 90 percent of them fatal, according to a report on the Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation website. “The incidence of EMS-assessed non-traumatic OHCA in people of any age is estimated to be 356,461, or nearly 1,000 people each day. Survival to hospital discharge after EMS-treated cardiac arrest languishes at about 10%.”
In addition to being the post-race host, the Rusty Rudder is donating food for the event, while NKS Distributors will be providing beer and seltzer beverages. Laura Ashby also said that the American Heart Association will be on-hand to provide heart-health information, and Beebe Healthcare will be set up to provide free blood pressure screenings at the event.
Proceeds from the 5K will go to the Dewey Beach Beautification Project, which is a fundraiser started in April of this year to help keep the town beautiful with planted flowers and decorations for the holidays, as well as other improvements.
Pre-registration costs $30 until race day. The race-day entry fee is $35. Virtual participation is available for $30 and includes the race-day T-shirt. Participants can pre-register online at www.races2run.com. In-person registration begins at 8 a.m. on race day.
The 5-kilometer course has chip timing and tracks south on Route 1 to Tower Road, returning to the Rusty Rudder. Awards will be given to overall male and female winners, and male and female master-level winners, along with the top three male and female winners in nine age categories from 9 or younger to 70 or older.
Registration participants will receive the event T-shirt and admission to an after-party buffet sponsored by the Rusty Rudder, and beer and seltzers will be provided by NKS Distributors for participants 21 or older. A restaurant crawl will take place in Dewey Beach at the conclusion of the awards ceremony.
Those interested in participating in the event — whether it be as a runner, walker or even virtually — and those looking for more information can visit raceroster.com.