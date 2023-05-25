The bond is strong and true.
As strong as a 20-foot soccer bullet into the rivals’ net, and as true as a Jordan Illian cross into the opponent’s defensive box.
Lauren Illian and her younger brother share many of the same qualities.
“Jordan and I have similar personalities, in that we are both go-getters in the classroom and on the field,” said Lauren Illian, an IRHS girls’ softball assistant coach. “We also have a passion for children, a sense of humor. We enjoy improving ourselves every day, and we are never satisfied. We both have a passion for coaching and training young athletes, and both have done so and continue to do so. We are each other’s biggest fans.
“With us being 10 years apart in age, our relationship has many levels,” she added. “I am the older sister, the friend, and sometimes the second mom. I feel I’ve helped to raise him.”
According to Lauren Illian, both she and Jordan believe that athletics aren’t everything.
“But we feel that, without sports, we certainly would not be who we are today,” she emphasized. “Sports have brought out a drive, passion, desire and will to compete from within us. Sports have taught us about the benefits of hard work, time management and relationship building that we can use in life. Sports have also brought us many amazing opportunities and people along the way.”
Lauren said she has learned a great deal as a result of Jordan’s soccer achievements.
“He is the definition of ‘There is no dream too big,’” she noted. “Jordan has achieved the dream of playing overseas, and he’s had the dream of becoming a professional soccer player since he began playing soccer at the age of 7. He was invited to England and Scotland to participate in their performance academies.”
(The Coastal Point’s Sept. 30, 2021, issue featured a story on his overseas training.)
“He’s on a path that could potentially make that a reality. He has committed to play NCAA Division I soccer for the University of South Carolina beginning in the fall. Jordan is the hardest-working athlete that I know, constantly perfecting his craft, challenging others to do the same, and always willing to improve and grow.”
Jordan finished his IRHS soccer career as a four-year starter whose 65 goals set a new school record. He also led the 2020 squad to the school’s third DIAA Division II state championship.
And, for an encore, Jordan connected on a memorable net-seeking missile in a 1-0 overtime victory at Camden on Sept. 27, 2022, that was seen nationwide and around the globe.
Delmarva Sports Network, which was televising the match, submitted the highlight video of the goal to ESPN for consideration as one of its Sportscenter “Top Ten Plays of the Day.” The clip, which was quickly ranked as the sports network’s No. 1 play, aired later that night and into the next morning on Sportscenter.
The Illian family, which includes mother Tammy, father Chip and older son Justin Illian — a Sussex Central High School wrestling assistant coach — has instilled in one another the commitment of giving back to the community.
As a result — and in spite of a busy schedule on the pitch and in the classroom — Jordan provides one-on-one training for younger athletes, helps officiate youth soccer games and shows up to support those players on their gamedays.
“My family will ensure that our knowledge and talents are shared and used by giving back to a community that gave us so much,” said Lauren. “These communities helped to shape our futures at a very young age.”