He was staring at a double-team.
It consisted of two Caesar Rodney soccer rivals who were daring him.
They were daring him to break a 0-0 tie on Tuesday, Sept. 27, between two of Delaware’s best boys’ soccer programs, in a contest that had entered its 84th minute.
The two Riders players’ body language indicated that both of them would close ranks in an attempt to relieve him of the ball he had just received via a short pass from Indian River teammate Dominic Delaney.
For a split second, it appeared that Indians senior forward Jordan Illian hesitated.
But after watching this amazing soccer talent for the last four years, the spectators and media knew it was anything but hesitation.
It was an indication — in that fleeting nanosecond — that Illian had made a decision.
He would dramatically attempt to “bend it like Beckham,” in a move modeled on former English soccer superstar David Beckham’s famous ability to angle a shot.
The opposing goalkeeper
While Illian was making his split-second decision, Caesar Rodney junior goalkeeper Jacoby Sheaffer stood his ground. He might have been anticipating a pass into the defensive box in front of him, or a shorter chip to a charging Indians teammate some 20 yards straight away in the slot.
Or maybe Jordan Illian would somehow dribble the ball over, under, around or through the two defenders before unleashing that lethal shot of his.
Sheaffer was ready for just about anything. And he was prepared to dive, leap, sprawl and/or battle airborne opposing players to keep the ball out of his net and maintain the scoreless tie between two of Delaware’s best boys’ soccer teams that had careened into sudden-death in search of the proverbial “golden goal,” a game-winner.
The shot
Standing approximately 25 yards away from the Riders’ goal and just a few feet inside the right touch line, Illian’s left foot made contact with the stationary ball. It wasn’t the hardest shot he had ever taken, in terms of pure velocity. But it displayed tremendous lift, arc and raw power. The sphere soared majestically, dramatically, high and true through the night air.
As it reached a spot over the halfway point of the crossbar atop the Riders’ net, the orb began its descent.
Goalkeeper Sheaffer, racing along the goal line from a point at mid-net to the far post, appeared to lose his bearing for a split second as he neared the post. That’s easy to do when the shot you’re attempting to stop unexpectedly curves (or bends) late in its flight. Nor does Sheaffer bear any blame whatsoever for being beaten on this classic Illian shot.
The ball dropped behind Schaeffer and hit the far post side netting.
Had Illian “bent it like Beckham”?
No, he’d bent it like Illian.
The dramatic game-winning overtime goal entered the net at the 84-minute mark, or four-plus minutes into the first of a planned two 10-minute extra sessions. Illian’s accuracy gave Indian River a 1-0 win, improving its season record to 4-0-1. It also touched off a wild celebration by the Indians’ student-athletes, many of whom still hadn’t processed what they’d just witnessed.
“When I released the shot, I intended it to curve the ball inside the far post, and that’s where the ball went,” said Illian.
The previous night, Monday, Indian River junior midfielder Cole Veirs and Illian had gone to the River Soccer Club with Illian’s dad, Chip Illian, to work on shooting and dribbling for an hour.
“And that’s one of the shots I was working on,” Jordan Illian said.
“It’s no secret — Jordan is a very special player,” said Indian River boys’ soccer head coach Brandt Mais. “He did exactly what special players do — they make the big plays in big games. Jordan has put more time into training than anyone I know. He loves that shot, cutting in from the left side, and has practiced it a thousand times over again. Jordan’s practice work ethic is a great model for our young, developing players.”
Who set the table?
Dominic Delaney made the varsity team as a freshman last season. He worked hard in practice to earn those varsity minutes. The forward also made those minutes count in game competition, combining his natural talent with a desire to play hard and put the team first.
Delaney’s 12 points (including five goals) ranked him third, behind Illian and Jose Savala, for the 2021 Indians.
Against Caesar Rodney, he set the scene for his teammate’s moment in the spotlight by quickly dribbling the ball into the offensive zone. Spotting Illian upfield, he quickly slid a clean ground pass to the senior’s feet.
“When I passed the ball to Jordan, I knew that he would want to be on the ball,” said Delaney, after earning his third assist of the season. “So I decided to make an overlapping run to bring one of the two defenders that were double-teaming him toward me. This would give Jordan time and space to make a play.”
Although Delaney managed to draw one defender toward him, there were still two other Riders confronting Illian.
“When Jordan took his first touch, I was just thinking about what I could do to get into an open area while giving him space to take on the defender or [launch a] shot,” said Delaney.
Watching the ball soar toward the Riders’ goal, Delaney began racing into position for a possible rebound.
“When the ball was halfway in toward the goal line, I was thinking about the position of the goalkeeper and how Jordan had hit the ball,” said Dominic. “It looked like he was about to score a banger! I watched to see whether [Sheaffer] did get his hands on the ball, to determine if there’d be a rebound opportunity. But that wasn’t necessary — Jordan had curved the ball over the keeper and into the far post side netting.”
“That goal was incredible,” Indian River senior defender Evan Peterson said enthusiastically. “We battled all game. Both teams had chances to score and, fortunately, we capitalized when it mattered. Props to Jordan for scoring the goal. It was a perfectly placed ball.
The victory “was truly a team effort,” Peterson added. The defense and sophomore goalkeeper Kai Kelley “came up with some big stops to keep [the game scoreless]. Then Jordan finished the game.”
Illian’s sixth goal of the season and the 57th marker of his remarkable four-year career at Indian River touched off an impromptu celebration. The verbal commit to NCAA Division I University of South Carolina ripped off his shirt and sprinted to the corner flag, where he was lovingly dogpiled by his teammates.
“The sensation that went through my body is something that not everyone can experience,” said Delaney. “The ‘golden goal’ that Jordan had just scored [enabled] everyone on our team to feel those same emotions. Jordan is our leader on the field, and it was great to get to share this with him.”
The post-game celebration was an unplanned display of pure joy and satisfaction.
“As soon as the ball crossed the goal line, we all ran to the corner flag, and guys were tearing off their jerseys. Then we dogpiled Jordan,” said Delaney. “It was in the moment, and I think the goal was worthy of that type of a celebration.”
Mais credited the entire team for “that amazing moment. Without the group’s willingness to battle, their tireless efforts, and our defensive concentration, Jordan would not have the opportunity to score that goal in overtime,” he said.
The highlight seen 'round the globe
Delmarva Sports Network, which was televising the match, submitted the highlight of the goal to ESPN for consideration as one of its Sportscenter “Top Ten Plays of the Day.” The film clip, which was quickly ranked as the sports network’s No. 1 play, aired later that night and into the next morning on Sportscenter.
“It feels very good to see the highlight of that goal on ESPN,” said Illian. “It’s further proof that the hard work I’ve put into the sport I love is slowly showing that I’m getting quicker and more accurate.”
“The shot itself was amazing, plus the added context of a game-winner in overtime,” said Mais. “The reaction of our team and fans storming the field is a testament to the meaning of the goal. There’s truly no better feeling in sports. The moment was magic and electric in Caesar Rodney’s stadium. I am so proud of our team, Jordan and the program. I’m glad we could share that moment with the rest of the world through ESPN! It’ll be a pretty unforgettable game for Indian River Soccer.”
Delaney put the beauty of the goal in a high school setting in perspective.
“That type of shot rarely happens from outside the corner of the 18-yard line at this level,” he said. “You usually see professional soccer players taking shots from that area. Jordan works hard all the time to perfect his shooting. As you see, it pays off.”
Delaney noted that he had scored on a similar shot last year as a freshman. He connected on a free kick against Henlopen Conference rival Polytech.
But he said his goal hardly compared to the one he’d witnessed on a soccer pitch in Camden on Sept. 27.
“For me, I was just lucky to find the back post on the upper corner of the net,” said Delaney. “Jordan’s goal was placed perfectly, though. There was no chance for the goalkeeper to save it.”
The potential rematch
Should the Riders and Indians win the Henlopen Conference’s North and South Division titles, respectively, they will battle in a rematch. The conference playoff championship game is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5, at Sussex Academy in Georgetown, with a 4 p.m. opening kickoff.
Both the winners and losers from that game will continue into the postseason. Caesar Rodney will battle Division I (large school) opponents, while Indian River will play against Division II (smaller school) rivals in search of its second DIAA state title in three seasons and fourth championship in a decade.