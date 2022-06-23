On a team laden with talent, he is one of its stars.
On a 17-Under Sporting Delaware traveling soccer squad teeming with skills, abilities and creativity, Jordan Illian is becoming one of its emerging soccer talents.
After leading the 2020 Indian River High School boys’ soccer team to the DIAA Division II championship, the Millsboro resident registered 10 goals and 35 points to help Sporting Delaware win the Elite Clubs National League (ECNL) Northeast Conference title.
Then, after leading the 2021 Green & Gold side to another South Division crown and DIAA playoff appearance, Illian this spring netted 12 goals and 31 point in leading his travel team to its second consecutive conference flag.
The explosive forward’s raw ability, creativity and passion for soccer have combined to position him at the top of numerous NCAA Division I schools’ recruiting lists. He excitedly anticipates his senior year at IR, where he hopes to lead the Indians to their second DIAA Division II championship in three seasons.
“Sporting Delaware has taught me a lot about pace, the speed of play,” said Illian, adding that he appreciates the Wilmington-based club’s training facility that features a huge weight room with personal trainers, physical therapy, and indoor and outdoor fields. He said he’s learned more about “constant involvement in the play, and my overall knowledge of the game. I know that these are all areas that I can continue to grow and develop in. I have also learned to play a new position midfield in the past year,” he said of playing midfield, and as a result, “I’ve become a better defensive player.”
Illian and his teammate, T.J. Hastings (Appoquinimink High School in Middletown), both earned ECNL First Team Northeast Division All Conference honors in 2021, while Tyler Flowers (George School in Newtown, Pa.) earned Second Team kudos, as chosen by ECNL coaches.
“This is a very fundamentally sound team of guys from all over the state of Delaware and several from Pennsylvania,” said Illian. “None of us is threatened by each other’s talents. Instead,” he said, they have developed “as a team. We also know the need to improve is never-ending. We put in the hard work, and I think that reflects in our ability to play together on the pitch.”
In addition to competing at a high level, Illian has also enhanced his soccer IQ as a member of Sporting Delaware.
“Jordan has a unique skill set and athletic ability on the pitch,” said Sporting Delaware coach Erik Temple. “His biggest area of improvement since joining our team has been his ability to tactically adjust and improve his decision-making and speed of play. Jordan has tremendous athleticism and is left-footed, which makes him unique and dangerous every time he touches the ball.”
A soccer prodigy since even before his high-school career, Illian was invited to study, train and play soccer for 12 days in Dundee, Scotland, in April of 2019. He returned overseas for nine more days in Manchester, England, in August 2019, to play against select English teams.
He returned from England in time to join his 2019 IRHS team as a freshman. Illian enters his senior year at IRHS this fall with 51 goals and 136 points. As a junior, he registered single season career highs for goals (22) and points (56) for the Indians, who fell 3-1 to Delmar in the DIAA quarterfinals.
As a student-athlete who is closely in step with his Indian River mentor and coach, Steve Kilby, Illian also works very well with Temple.
“I really look up to Coach Temple,” said Illian. “He is very knowledgeable about what it takes to compete at a high level. He pushes us every day to be our very best and never lets us settle for anything less. I appreciate his feedback and support as I continue to develop and become a better player. He’s very supportive and resourceful in helping us look into colleges and communicate with their coaches. Coach Temple really wants us to be our best and be successful not only in soccer but also in life.”
“My relationship with Jordan has grown, just like all of his teammates that I coach,” said Temple. “My greatest appreciation for Jordan is his work ethic, and his ability to take coaching points and really try to apply them to his game.”
Illian and his Sporting Delaware teammates head to San Diego, Calif., this weekend for the ECNL Nationals, where they will compete in three games in group play. They hope to advance to a fourth game, where a victory will send them to a quarterfinal match at the National Finals July 15-18 in St. Louis, Mo.
“During our travels for games and tournaments, our team is always together,” said Illian. “Our team mom, Mrs. Kerry, always organizes team dinners and fun activities. I think this has strengthened our bond both on and off the pitch. I know [this] will be our last time playing together as we all head off in different directions, but I know we will all be friends for life.”