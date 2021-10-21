You would think it is a date circled on the calendar every season for the Kilby family, but for the coaches of both Indian River and Cape Henlopen, it’s just another tough conference matchup pitting two very good teams.
For IR’s Steve Kilby and Cape’s Patrick Kilby, the family connection is just a small part in the annual showdown between the two eastern most teams in the Henlopen Athletic Conference.
As for the game played on Tuesday, Oct. 19, the teams played to a 0-0 tie through the first 40 minutes of action, but the shutout was short-lived after the intermission as IR junior Jordan Illian snuck a shot past Cape goalie Dalson Case at 41:30 for the 1-0 lead.
The goal for Illian was his 19th of the season, which ties a career-high that he set last season during the Indians’ Division II state championship run.
Less than six minutes later, senior Tristen Hood came up from his defensive back position on a corner kick opportunity, and buried the pass from freshman Dominic Delaney for the 2-0 IR advantage. It was Hood’s first goal of the season, and set off a huge celebration from both his teammates and the fans in the stands.
“Tristen is a character, man,” said IR coach Steve Kilby. “He is a clown, and keeps things loose and funny for sure. I was very happy to see him get that goal.”
The Indians nearly tripled the amount of shots that Cape had in the game with a 17-6 edge overall. They also had a dominating advantage in corner kicks at 8-1. IR senior goalie Reece Stone earned the clean sheet making all six saves he faced. Cape’s Case was credited with 11 saves in the contest.
The win for the Indians gets them back on track after suffering a 3-2 setback to the Charter School of Wilmington in a matinee affair last Saturday, Oct. 16. In that game, Illian scored both goals for IR after they had fallen behind 2-0. However, a goal in the 62nd minute by CSW proved to be the game-winner snapping IR’s three-game winning streak.
The Indians now sit at 7-2-1 overall, and are currently ranked 4th in the DIAA Division II points standings behind the Charter School of Wilmington (9-0-1), St. Mark’s (11-1), and Caravel (9-3) — not necessarily in that order as of press time.
IR now turns its attention towards its final four games before the postseason grind begins. They host Sussex Tech on Thursday, Oct. 21, and Sussex Academy on Tuesday, Oct. 26, before hitting the road for their final two matches against Woodbridge, Thursday, Oct. 28, and Sussex Central, Thursday, Nov. 4, which was rescheduled from Oct. 12.
The Henlopen Athletic Conference boys’ soccer championship game will be played on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 6 p.m. at Sussex Academy. As of now, it will be the Indians taking on Caesar Rodney in a rematch of a contest from earlier this season when IR fell to the Riders, 2-1.
The DIAA Division II State Playoffs then begin on Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 9-10. The quarterfinal round will be played on Saturday, Nov. 13, with the semifinals scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 17. The Division II state championship game will be played on Saturday, Nov. 20, at a site still yet to be determined by the DIAA.