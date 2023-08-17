She is a field hockey lifer. She’s been playing the sport forever and has been coaching since the day she walked out of her collegiate playing career — where she starred as a forward/midfielder for the University of Massachusetts–Lowell.
Torrie Huk’s journey through the world of field hockey has led her to Indian River High School, where she takes the reins this year of an Indians program that is coming off back-to-back seasons of growing pains.
Huk has her work cut out for her following several years of program success that saw a berth in the DIAA Division II state championship game, along with school records for wins in a season. She is more than ready for the challenge and will have a familiar face with her pacing the sidelines in assistant coach Molly (Chamberlin) Lundy.
Having served as the head coach at Polytech, family relocation and timing has led Huk to Sussex County. She will be a business teacher at the high school, while also serving as the head field hockey coach.
“I am very excited for the opportunity,” Huk said recently. “The timing was just right, with family moving down to the area and the teaching position opening up. Then the coaching spot opened as well. Molly called me up, and said, ‘Let’s do this!’ So I am very happy to have her with me. We have known each other for a while, through travel field hockey. We know how each other thinks about the game.”
Huk comes to IR after four years guiding the Polytech program. She had taken the job as a 22-year-old at the time, replacing veteran head coach Lynn Richardson, who had stepped down at that time for a teaching position in the Cape Henlopen School District. Huk guided the Panthers to a 34-28-2 overall mark in her four seasons, including berths in the DIAA state playoffs her first three years in charge.
She is also serving as a coach for the Oranje travel field hockey program.
At UMass–Lowell, Huk was stellar, playing in 75 career games. She scored 38 career goals, with 10 assists, for 86 points. She recorded 10 game-winning goals over her four-year career. She finished her collegiate career as one of the River Hawks’ all-time leaders in goals and career points. Her senior year at UMass–Lowell saw her garner two-time America East Conference Offensive Player of the Week honors, while serving as a co-captain for the team.
A graduate of Sussex Technical High School, Huk was a four-year varsity starter and a two-time team captain there. She also was a three-time All-Conference and All-State First Team selection. During her junior and senior years at Tech, she was named the team’s Offensive Player of the Year, and Defensive Player of the Year as a sophomore. Following her senior season, she played in the Senior All-Star Blue-Gold Game and won MVP honors. She was an Academic All-Conference selection as well.
Huk is the youngest of three children of Joe and Michele Huk, with older brothers Zack and Chris.