It really was only natural for Aidan Hopkins to one day become a lifeguard. He grew up in the area. He went to the beach every summer. He watched the guards all the time. He always loved the water.
So, six years ago, Hopkins became a pool lifeguard for Sea Colony near Bethany Beach, and then, one year later, he embarked on a career that he now admits he wants to do full-time, year-round.
“I love everything about it,” said Hopkins, the son of Alan and Mary-Ellen Hopkins, and a 2018 Sussex Technical High School graduate. “I am planning on guarding either out in California or Hawai’i or maybe even Florida. If that doesn’t work out, I’ll head to the Coast Guard.”
While growing up locally, Hopkins now makes his residence nearby in Maryland, in Ocean Pines, with his girlfriend, Jessa Hoover, who he says is his “biggest fan, and has been very supportive of all my craziness.”
Hopkins has had plenty of mentors to help him along the way, and their guidance has certainly not gone unappreciated.
“Dave Griffith is one of the best captains you could ask for, and an even better boss,” Hopkins said. “I am so lucky to have joined the Sea Colony Beach Patrol. It’s hands down the best patrol in Delaware. In the six years I’ve been at Sea Colony, I have been taught more life skills and moral/social values than I could’ve imagined.
“We have gotten countless first-place wins at all the lifeguard competitions in the last five years,” he noted. “One year, we went completely undefeated and placed first in every single competition. Dave and the lieutenants, Bailey Noel and Cindy Fajarado, have taught me incredible skills, including lifesaving, bravery, disciplinary values, the importance of being on time, and overall how to be a good working man/woman. Without their help, support, and guidance over the years, I would not be the man I am today. I owe all of my success to them.”
Like many lifeguards, Hopkins remembers his first beach rescue, in his first year on the stand.
“It’s always a great feeling to save someone’s life,” he said. “I vividly remember my first rescue. It was after a tropical storm, and the waves were pretty big. We were still letting people out. This lady was definitely in trouble, and I saw that. It was a textbook recovery. It’s always a good feeling to know that if you weren’t there to save that person that something bad would have happened to them. It’s very gratifying.”
Hopkins said that, during his five years on the beach, he thinks he’s made roughly 15 rescues overall.
Now, lifeguarding hasn’t always been about sitting on the stands while watching over and rescuing people. There are other things that happen throughout the course of a summer that many people don’t ever see or know about.
“One day during my second year of guarding, I saw something very large floating out in the ocean and pointed it out to everyone,” Hopkins recalled. “Of course, I volunteered to swim out to it to see what it was. It turned out to be a huge dolphin carcass. So, there I was, floating next to a dead dolphin that sharks were probably feeding on. We ended up tying a rope around it and pulled it ashore. Our amazing security team buried it not far from the dunes, all while it stunk up the entire beach.”
And then there are those lifeguard competitions that test all the skills acquired while on the beach throughout the summer.
“Bailey and I placed second at nationals in 2019 for the paddle pickup event,” said Hopkins of his competition career. “This was one of my proudest moments as a guard. It was so awesome to have placed that well in this event. It was something we had struggled to do well in at all the local competitions, and we ended up killing it at nationals.”
Hopkins and the SCBP crew have had a strong showing this season on the local competition circuit, and he is hoping that he’ll have another chance on the national stage later this month in Texas.