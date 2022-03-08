Easterseals Delaware & Maryland’s Eastern Shore is celebrating a 16-year partnership with Hockey4Haxton, an event that raises money for Easterseals therapy services for people with disabilities in Sussex County. This year Ike Eisenhour, executive director of Delaware Shore Field Hockey Inc., presented an $800 check to Easterseals Community Relations Coordinator, Linda Forte.
“We are grateful for our 16-year partnership with Hockey4Haxton and continuing to honor the memory of Amanda Haxton,” Forte said. “We appreciate how the community came together to support Easterseals and our mission.”
Hockey4Haxton is an annual indoor tournament in memory of Amanda Haxton, a member of the Delaware Shore Field Hockey community and a former athlete at Cape Henlopen High School and East Stroudsburg University. As a result of an accident, she received services at Easterseals in Georgetown.
Donations from the event benefit the Easterseals Children’s Therapy program in Georgetown and the Hockey4Haxton Scholarship fund for outstanding hockey players. For more information, visit www.delawareshorefh.org.