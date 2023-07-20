The trophy glistened and gleamed.
The Stanley Cup seemed perfectly in place overlooking a placid creek.
The handsome silver-and-nickel-alloy prize of professional hockey supremacy was on display at the Ocean View home of retired educators Mary and Jay Headman on Monday, July 17.
The couple’s older daughter, Katy Headman Boettinger, had earned the honor of the Cup’s presence as the director of hockey administration for the 2022-2023 Stanley Cup champion Las Vegas Golden Knights.
The annual ritual that began in 1995 enables each player, coach and front-office official with the Cup-winning team to spend a 24-hour period with the coveted chalice.
“I just feel so much gratitude to be able to celebrate this with my family in Ocean View,” said Boettinger. “My parents retired to Delaware some time ago, and we’ve visited them often — it’s become a second home. They weren’t able to make it to Las Vegas for the Stanley Cup finals, so it’s great to have this moment with them now at their home.”
Boettinger is the 18th woman to have her name engraved on the chalice. The first was Marguerite Norris, president of the Detroit Red Wings during their 1954-1955 Cup-winning-season victory. Sonia Scurfield, co-owner of the 1988-1989 Cup champion Calgary Flames, is the only Canadian woman to have her name inscribed on the artifact. In all, more than 3,000 names grace the Cup.
A special day with the Stanley Cup
Boettinger enthusiastically shared the highlights of the Cup’s itinerary.
“In a way, we paid tribute to our family’s two summertime homes at the seashore that have meant so much to us over the years,” said Boettinger. “We began displaying the Stanley Cup in Avalon, N.J., which is where my grandmother lived, and where we spent so many summers and holidays growing up.”
The traveling party that began the day with the Cup included Boettinger’s sister, Sara Alfonsin, her husband, Phil, and their children Madison and William. The group visited Sacred Heart Chapel, where the trophy was blessed.
Boettinger, her family and friends, and the Stanley Cup proceeded to the Hawk Haven Vineyard & Winery and later to The Ugly Mug restaurant in Cape May, N.J.
Then they boarded the Cape May-Lewes Ferry to reach coastal Delaware.
“There were some family members and friends who could only do the New Jersey portion, and some who could only visit the trophy in Delaware,” Boettinger explained. “There were also several folks who were on board for the entire journey.”
“This has been an amazing ride,” said David Boettinger, Katy Boettinger’s husband. “When we hopped onto the ferry, the Cup was displayed. It seemed like everyone on the boat came to take pictures. The captain made an announcement about the trophy, then he had a photo with it. People had tons of questions about the trophy, and we answered them all.”
The ferry staff also posted video and photos to the ferry’s social media pages, stirring up curiosity as to why the trophy was headed to Delaware.
According to Mary Headman, Boettinger planned the entire day with the Stanley Cup.
“She planned it around everything that meant something to her,” said Headman. “We are grateful to share the day with her. We thought it would only be in New Jersey, and she surprised us when she said, ‘We’re coming over on the ferry.’ And she didn’t think that Jay and I would be in Cape May. We surprised her, as did my sister, Ann Martin, who came north from Alabama to celebrate.”
The Cup’s handlers assigned by the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto — Howie Borrow and Walt Neubrand — had begun July 17 with Golden Knights’ assistant coach John Stevens in Sea Isle City, N.J., before heading to Avalon.
“Katy wanted to go back and pay respect to her family, including the church that her grandmother attended,” said Borrow. “On the ferry, there were a lot of people who saw the Cup. They gathered around it, and everyone was positive and respectful. They had photos taken with the trophy, and people were happy about seeing it, because you don’t see the Stanley Cup all the time.”
Later that evening, Borrow and Neubrand packed the Cup and drove to a hotel at Philadelphia International Airport. They caught a 6 a.m. flight on Tuesday to Toronto, Ontario, in Canada for Golden Knights’ forward Phil Kessel’s day with the chalice. Then it was on to the Canadian city of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, for right wing Michael Amadio’s day with the Cup on Wednesday.
The Cup as an honored guest
Mary and Jay Headman treated the Stanley Cup as an honored guest in their home, clearly basking in the glory of the team’s triumph and Boettinger’s important role with the newest NHL championship contingent.
A small gathering of friends and family members beamed with pride upon seeing Boettinger’s name engraved onto the trophy. The honor is extended to each player, coach and front office official with the Cup-winning team.
“Back in 1998, when Katy first worked for the Capitals, they made it to the Stanley Cup finals against Detroit and lost in four straight games,” recalled Mary Headman. “Even back then, Katy told us how special this was. She told us that reaching the finals doesn’t happen often. She appreciated what it meant, and she enabled us to appreciate what it meant.”
“I used to be a history teacher, and there is no trophy as significant historically as the Stanley Cup,” said Boettinger. “It is living history, and its past and present are engraved on it, paying tribute to all of those who have been fortunate enough to be the best team in the NHL. Beyond the legendary players who are well-known to all, there are so many staff members’ names that are engraved who are equally as legendary. It’s beyond humbling to join their names on the Cup, and to become a part of that storied history means so very much. So does the recognition of being selected to have my name on the Cup as part of this amazing Las Vegas Knights’ team.”
Clinching the Cup
On the night of June 13 at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas began pulling away from the Florida Panthers, 6-1, after two periods. They extended their lead in the third and final session, winning Game 5, 9-3. The four-games-to-one series victory clinched the Golden Knights’ first-ever Stanley Cup and sent Las Vegas and all of Nevada into hockey ecstasy.
“As the game progressed, it became evident sooner, rather than later, that we were going to be celebrating a Stanley Cup victory that evening,” Boettinger recalled. “That was incredibly exciting.
“To be honest, most of the night was a bit of a blur, in that there were so many moving parts. For me in particular, I was a bit overwhelmed that I was going to be part of the on-ice celebration. It was an incredible honor to celebrate the moment with the players and our staff. It was also so important to ensure that their family members could reach the ice level and be part of that celebration. I was a bit preoccupied in that regard.”
Making life easier for Golden Knights’ coaches, scouts and players
Boettinger is like a versatile, multi-tooled hockey player who uses their power and energy to battle for the puck, soft hands to pass the biscuit and deposit it into the opponent’s net, discipline to keep rival skaters from scoring, and swift skating ability to compete anywhere on the ice.
Katy Headman Boettinger is the Las Vegas Golden Knights’ director of hockey administration, one of their most valuable front-office executives.
The 47-year-old former Washington Capitals’ intern and front-office executive from Gaithersbug, Md., is an extremely efficient troubleshooter who makes life easier for President of Hockey Operations George McPhee, General Manager Kelly McCrimmon, Head Coach Bruce Cassidy, and the team’s players, assistant coaches and scouts.
Boettinger, a trailblazer who is one of only a handful of female sports executives, handles all immigration issues for the club’s players. She also serves as the front-office liaison with players and their families by handling a myriad of front-office responsibilities.
At any given moment in the Golden Knights’ executive offices, she may be arranging travel for a team scout to visit Europe in search of on-ice talent. An hour later, she may be ensuring that a European-born player’s work visa is accurate.
Whenever the Golden Knights are playing at home, Boettinger is available in the team’s lounge to handle the needs of the players’ wives, children and other family members.
One of then-GM George McPhee’s first hires
One of George McPhee’s first phone calls as the Golden Knights’ new general manager in 2016 was to offer Katy Boettinger her current position.
Upon accepting, she immediately began preparing for the NHL expansion draft by assisting the professional skaters the minute they were selected by the Knights.
“We were organized, and we were ready,’ said Boettinger in the Nov. 9, 2017, issue of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “We processed more than 40 players, and all but five players whom we acquired needed some form of immigration, like a work permit.”
Boettinger initially became interested in organized sports as an undergraduate student at the University of Maryland, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in English. She handled ticket sales and game entertainment for the Washington Capitals from 1996 to 1999. She left the organization to earn her master’s degree in secondary education at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.
From 2000 to 2002, Boettinger taught English and social studies at Poolsville High School in Montgomery County, Md., while working during home games for the Caps. She rejoined the Washington front office from June 2002 until June 2013 as McPhee’s assistant.
Boettinger later relocated to Tampa, Fla., where she became a professional writing tutor at Hillsborough Community College. She also taught English for two years at Jesuit High School before accepting McPhee’s invitation to join the Golden Knights’ front office.
She is proud to share with younger colleagues her advice about pursuing and achieving success.
“Opportunity is all perspective,” she said. “At the end of the day, if you don’t look for obstacles, you more than likely won’t encounter them. And even if you do, you’ll be able to overcome them. And it’s a cliché to say so — and for good reason — that nothing beats hard work.
“Finally, you should always have an appreciation for where you are, what you’re doing, and for the people who make it all possible,” Boettinger added. “Hockey is an incredible community, and I feel so very fortunate to have met and worked with so many great people over the years.”