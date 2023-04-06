Indian River’s baseball squad split its two games last week, improving to 5-1 overall and 3-1 in Henlopen Conference competition.
Indian River 14, Seaford 1
The Indians erupted for 11 runs in the last three innings at Seaford on Tuesday, April 4 to break up a tight Southern Division game.
Sophomore Trey Hill and Ben Cordrey each had multiple hits and drove in a run. Roman Keith, seniors Chance Hocker and Brendon Bradford, and sophomores Jace Jarmon and Chase Ruley each knocked in a run to highlight an 11-hit attack for the Green and Gold.
Starting pitcher Hocker earned the victory with a solid six-inning performance, highlighted by 10 strikeouts. Hocker earned his second victory in as many starts after holding the Blue Jays (1-3 overall and conference) to just four hits. Ruley pitched a scoreless 7th inning in relief.
Dover 6, Indian River 5
The Indians dropped their first decision of the season, a tough Henlopen Conference setback at Dover on Thursday, March 30. The Senators’ Jeremy Drago slashed a two-run walk-off single with two outs in the home 7th frame.
Indian River had taken a 5-4 lead with two runs in the visitors’ half of the seventh inning.
Seniors Hocker and Jamison Bender and sophomore Ruley smacked hits for IR.