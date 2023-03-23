Senior Chance Hocker hit his first home run of the season and drove in four runs to lead Indian River High School’s baseball team to a 22-0 opening-day victory over visiting Odyssey Charter on Monday afternoon, March 20.
Hocker collected three hits to lead a torrid 18-hit Green & Gold attack.
The Indians’ hit parade also included two doubles from senior Ben Cordrey, as well as multiple safeties by freshman Ricky Wiggins and sophomores Jace Jarmon and Chase Ruley.
Freshman starting pitcher Alex Behorner and three relievers combined on a two-hit whitewash. Behornar hurled the first two innings, striking out three and allowing two hits. Hocker, freshman Dylan Grise and senior Jamison Bender combined to hold the Owls (0-1) scoreless.
Indian River is seeking its third consecutive season of reaching the DIAA state baseball playoffs.