Both sisters agree: This is a special and rewarding experience for both of them.
It’s a memorable undertaking for the Hoban sisters of Millsboro, combining the thrill of being a teammate and the excitement of competing alongside a sibling.
Lily Hoban, a 5-foot-6 senior outside hitter, and Gracie Hoban, a 5-foot-10 sophomore middle hitter, are competing on the same Indian River High School varsity volleyball team for the first time.
“I really enjoy getting to be on the volleyball court with Gracie,” said Lily, who is in her third season with the Indians’ varsity team. “With this being my senior year, I am glad we are getting the chance to play together. We also play softball, but we haven’t had the chance to play on the same high school team yet. So I enjoy this a great deal.”
Last spring, Lily helped lead the IR girls’ softball team to reach the DIAA playoffs. She has developed into an outstanding defensive catcher with a .994 fielding percentage (only one error), four runners caught stealing and two pickoffs. Offensively, the elder sister ripped 14 hits and drove in eight runs while hitting .292.
Meanwhile, Gracie took advantage of ample playing time to enhance her skills as a standout on the junior-varsity squad.
“Playing with my sister is a reward because of how close and how [similar] we are,” said Gracie Hoban. “Our [senses of] humor are enjoyed by our teammates. And while it’s good to have friends on the team, it’s even better to have a sister who’s one of your best friends.”
The sister act is playing very effectively.
As the elder sibling, Lily proudly passes along the knowledge and game experience lessons she has accumulated during three seasons of varsity competition. That includes her sophomore season, when she helped the team reach the quarterfinal round of the DIAA postseason.
“It’s so awesome to see Gracie come out this year as a sophomore and do so well at the varsity level,” said Lily. “I had a feeling she was going to work hard for that spot. And that’s exactly what she did. I can’t wait to see how much she grows through her senior year.”
Gracie is the younger sister who regards her older sibling as a role model for success, improvement and achievement.
“My reaction to [Lily’s] success is that I’m just blown away by how easy she makes things look,” said Gracie. “Every day, she amazes me with how hard she can hit, and how smoothly she does things.”
The two sisters are also hopeful of being teammates next spring for the IR girls’ softball team. Lily is the team’s catcher and one of its leaders, while Gracie plays first base and in the outfield.
“Lily and I are both very similar, because we both have a naturally hard swing when we are hitting,” said Gracie. “A lot of people say that it’s from softball. But Lily’s serves are like none other. And my height is a huge advantage when it comes to blocking,” she said of standing at 5-foot-10. “Those are the skills that enable us to be successful.
“The similarities of softball and volleyball include communications and teamwork,” Gracie added. “Both are crucial if you’re going to be successful. The difference between the two sports is the pace. Volleyball is a faster-paced game, and during competition, there’s always something happening and always something to achieve.”
Lily Hoban said playing competitive softball has helped both sisters to enhance their volleyball skills.
“Playing multiple sports has helped us increase our athleticism, speed, endurance and our ability to work with others as a team,” she said. “Softball and volleyball have some similarities that I think have actually helped me. The motion of throwing a softball is very similar to serving and hitting in volleyball. I believe that part of softball helps us have more powerful hits and serves.”
Strong family support
Both sisters appreciate the strong support they receive from their mother, Sarah Hoban, and father, Bill Hoban. Each parent has played a major role in their athletic and academic growth and success.
“They encourage me to simply try my best and have fun,” said Gracie. “They are the kind of parents you want when you’re playing a sport. They are always positive, and they always keep me active.”
Lily is especially grateful for how her mother has helped develop her leadership and diamond skills, as her travel softball coach.
“She has definitely helped me grow as an athlete,” said Lily. “I learned and developed most of my softball skills that I learned from her. She also instilled in me some important characteristics, such as being a team player, having a good attitude and always giving my all.”
Sarah and Bill Hoban, as well as the ladies’ maternal grandmother, Susan Lyons, derive great satisfaction from watching Lily and Gracie during the girls’ volleyball and softball campaigns.
“It has really been an exciting volleyball season so far, and we are really looking forward to seeing how far this team can go,” said Sarah Hoban after the Indians improved to 7-4 with a 3-2 victory at Cape Henlopen on Tuesday, Oct. 11. “It’s a great group of talented young ladies, and having two daughters in the starting lineup has been really entertaining to watch. You can tell when watching the game how much they are enjoying it, and how much energy they put into the game.
“We have always enjoyed watching the girls grow in [their various] sports,” added Sarah. “Lily and Gracie, while completely different, both share some of the same qualities on the volleyball court and softball field. Both are very competitive, and each always gives her all out there. Gracie, in particular, has really stepped up her game this year. I think knowing this is her last year” before Lily heads to college, “Gracie really wanted to make the varsity squad. It also helped that this great bunch of [teammates] have made Gracie feel welcome, even though she is the youngest player in the starting lineup.”
Missing someone special
The two sisters agree, too, that this has been a challenging volleyball season for a very special reason. It’s an emotion they endured together during the Indians’ softball season, en route to the DIAA playoffs.
And, during volleyball season, that empty seat on the first row of bleachers seems even larger.
“There was definitely something different about this year as volleyball season began,” said Gracie. “At first, I didn’t know what it was. Then I looked over at the bleachers for the first home game and realized someone was missing.”
That someone is the girls’ maternal grandfather, Andy Lyons, a beloved local business, community and sports leader who passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 22, 2021, at the age of 64.
The Lower Sussex Little League honored Andy Lyons for his years of service by naming one of their fields in Roxana after him during opening ceremonies of the 2022 Little League season.
“Last year, at every home game, I’d look over to see my grandfather’s smiling face as he sat on the first row of the bleachers, cheering on everyone,” said Gracie. “I knew this would be hard, but in some ways, it pushes me to still make him proud.
“He made an impact not only on my game, but on my life,” Gracie added. “My late grandfather was the most inspirational person I’ve ever known. His words were always wise, and he always knew what to say. His most [often spoken] words were ‘I believe.’ And when he said those words, I did believe.”