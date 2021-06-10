A player I have been helping the past few years has been leapfrogging forward in her pickleball skills. She mentioned she still had no confidence on the court, and I thought this week I would pass along a few tips — of course, taking my signature circuitous route. Here we go…
Racquets is an indoor racket sport played in the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, India, Malta, Australia and Argentina. It is sometimes called “hard rackets,” to separate it from “squash.” It is played on a 60-by-30-foot court with a very solid hard ball, with a special hand-made racket, and there are very few of these courts in the world. The walls are, if I remember correctly, granite, and the hard ball flies off the wall like a lethal bullet, leaving very “royal-like” bruises. It, and therefore squash, was likely derived from an even more exotic court sport known as “real tennis,” a.k.a. court tennis or royal tennis, with roots back to Tudor England, or sooner in the French Court.
One must be incredibly fit to play racquets, in order to sprint around that larger court and get into position to handle the ball. I was introduced to the sport by the world champion, Willie Boone, who, incidentally, grew up near Diana, Princess of Wales, and dated her sister.
At a tennis event in the north of England, I would run the countryside roads in the evening. (I know, I can hear you say... “The Baron says he once could run.”) Willie would be the only one to join me but was soon get bored with my speed, and then jump over those adorable stone walls that line England’s roads. Willie would then pace me while he ran along the edge of the soft, wet, farmer’s field.
His attention to physical fitness paid off. Willie, twice world champion in the 1980s, at the age of 47, defended and won his sixth British Open Championship, and the British press wrote about his remarkable level of fitness. He was so fit that, while both of us were on a “lift” in London, he knocked an elderly woman over without even knowing he struck her, but I was able to catch and lift her back to her feet.
Let’s examine fitness.
You don’t need to knock over old ladies, but you do need to be fit enough to match your aspirations. The higher the level you play, the more difficult the footwork requirement. The ball coming at you has more pace, more accuracy, more consistency, more rapidity and more depth. In order to overcome this barrage, you need to move more quickly into position.
You most likely will need to take one extra baby-step backwards in order not to be caught on your heels and to be able to move your weight forward to handle the increased pace, and you have to be able to do this five to 10 times longer than when you play recreationally.
As mentioned, “squash” was derived from racquets. The indoor squash court, slightly smaller at 45 by 25 feet, is less expensive to build. The ball is hollow and therefore softer, and the game is a terrific workout and requires superb racket-handling skills, as well as footwork.
After one of the longest introductions I have ever written, let me introduce you to Maurice Heckscher. Maurice was inducted into the Squash Hall of Fame, along with a special mention honor, “Best Right Waller in the Last Fifty Years.”
I interviewed Maurice and asked him what he thought was the most important aspect of competition. He started his answer as follows: “When I played the world champion the second time ...” and I laughingly interrupted: “Well, that’s not how most of my interviews go, but go ahead.”
Maurice thought about my question quite a bit before concluding that it was most important to focus and keep all the mechanics simple, and trust in your skill that brought you this far.
He then turned the tables on me and asked what I thought was most important.
My opinion is only slightly different: On those critically important shots, I intensify my focus on the ball coming off my opponent’s paddle. Once I lock onto the ball, I move to the position where I anticipate I will intercept the ball and balance myself in preparation with a split step. I take in the entire court and might calculate two or three shots ahead, but this is but a flash bubbling up from experience and practice — and trusting, like Maurice said, in my skill.
Of course, to trust in your skills, you need to practice, practice…
Once I have decided on my shot, I then think of nothing other than the ball and that part of it I will strike, which is the reason I mark my practice balls to keep forever training my eye.
There are a lot of crossover skills you can bring from other sports to give you that confidence. I asked Maurice what he thought were the best crossover tips from squash, tennis, pickleball, racketball... He responded that your practice sessions should be geared toward developing consistency. Furthermore, develop at least one pickleball shot that will give you an advantage. Often, a player will have one or two of those but not the others. Focus your practice on the development of at least one.
I agree with Maurice and have seen tennis players become nationally ranked with as little as one tremendous shot, but also lightning speed and incredible fitness.
I do have one additional nuance to his observation about having one serious shot in their quiver: I once was responsible for recruiting future world-class tennis players for endorsement contracts. There were a lot of great players from around the world, but we wanted to join forces with those players who would emerge from the pack and climb to the top 10 in the world.
Players with a lot of excess action and motion in their preparation for shots typically were passed over because we knew, no matter how talented they were, the excess would most likely break down in the pressure of world-class competition.
Another important point Maurice made, and physical therapist Bob Cairo would applaud, was that these sports, while similar, often use different muscles, so make sure to stretch before and after, and warm up appropriately.
To recap: focus, simplicity, consistency, trust, and at least one punishing shot.